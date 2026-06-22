LIFE’s Comprehensive Orphan Programs Empower Vulnerable Children to Thrive

Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) Logo (2026)

Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) - Sierra Leone - Orphans 2026

Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) - Afghanistan - Orphans 2026

Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) - Ghana - Orphans 2026

Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) - Iraq - Orphans 2026

From Healthcare and Education to Emotional Support and Family Stability, LIFE Transforms Young Lives Worldwide

Every child deserves to grow up feeling safe, valued, and supported. Our programs go beyond financial assistance. They restore hope, strengthen families, and help children build a brighter future.”
— Dr. Hany Saqr, CEO of LIFE
SOUTHFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) continues to expand its global efforts to support orphaned and vulnerable children through comprehensive programs that provide care, stability, and hope to those facing immense challenges.

Around the world, millions of children struggle after losing their parents. In addition to financial hardship, many face disrupted education, limited access to healthcare, emotional distress, and social isolation. Orphaned and vulnerable children face a high risk of mental health challenges due to trauma, neglect, and lack of stable family support, with many experiencing anxiety, depression, and PTSD, especially those in institutional care.

Through its orphan sponsorship programs, LIFE is helping these children overcome adversity while remaining in the care of their families and communities. Strengthening community connections and integrating children into social and cultural activities helps reduce isolation and improve emotional well-being. Beyond psychological support, these programs also lead to better school attendance, improved healthcare access, greater family stability, and more positive, hopeful outlooks, while giving children opportunities for friendship and joyful experiences.

For more than 30 years, LIFE has taken a holistic approach to orphan care, combining monthly financial support with access to education, healthcare, food assistance, and psychosocial services. By focusing on family-based care, the organization supports widowed mothers, grandparents, and guardians, helping them provide stable and nurturing environments for children.

“Every child deserves to grow up feeling safe, valued, and supported,” said Dr. Hany Saqr, President and CEO of Life for Relief and Development. “Our programs go beyond financial assistance. They restore hope, strengthen families, and help children build a brighter future.”

As part of its continued commitment, LIFE has launched an innovative healthcare initiative in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, providing orphaned children enrolled in its programs with free medical consultations through a nationwide network of clinics and emergency departments. The initiative helps remove barriers to care and ensures children receive timely and quality medical services.

“Healthcare is a fundamental need for every child, yet many vulnerable families struggle to access essential services,” said Nada Haroun, Office Manager for LIFE Jordan. “Through this program, we are ensuring that orphaned children receive the care they need with dignity.”

LIFE also prioritizes the emotional and social well-being of children by engaging them in community activities, cultural events, and safe, child-friendly spaces. These programs foster a sense of belonging, reduce isolation, and create opportunities for children to experience joy and connection. The impact of these efforts is evident across the communities LIFE serves. Caregivers report improved school attendance, better access to healthcare, increased household stability, and greater optimism among children. Recreational initiatives and seasonal programs, including Eid clothing distributions, further support children’s confidence and dignity.

“Supporting children means investing in every aspect of their well-being,” said Dr. Abed Alaweneh, Community Relations Specialist at LIFE. “By expanding access to healthcare, education, and emotional support, we are helping children reach their full potential.”

As global humanitarian challenges continue to rise due to conflict and economic instability, orphaned children remain among the most vulnerable. LIFE remains committed to ensuring these children receive not only the support they need to survive, but also the care and opportunities they need to thrive.

About Life for Relief and Development (LIFE)
Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) is a global humanitarian organization dedicated to providing assistance regardless of race, gender, religion, or cultural background. LIFE delivers emergency relief, healthcare, food security, education, and sustainable development programs to communities in need worldwide.

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Hala Sanyurah
Life for Relief and Development
hsanyurah@lifeusa.org
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Hala Sanyurah
Life for Relief and Development hsanyurah@lifeusa.org
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Life for Relief and Development
17300 w 10 mile road
southfield, Michigan, 48075
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Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) is a global humanitarian relief and development organization headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA. LIFE is dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to people regardless of race, gender, religion, and cultural background. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, LIFE is in Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations. It is also a member of InterAction, the largest alliance of US based NGO’s and partners with humanitarian agencies such as UNICEF, Brothers Brother Foundation and World Medical Relief. Over the past 33 years, LIFE has distributed nearly $667 million in humanitarian aid and relief to over 60 countries. LIFE works diligently to help the poor and needy in a number of countries such as: Afghanistan, Gaza, Ghana, Haiti, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Pakistan, Sierra Leone, Syria, the West Bank and the U.S. as well as other countries. When natural disasters strike, LIFE rushes to answer the call for help, and provides basic humanitarian assistance to people across the globe by offering humanitarian services such as provision of food, orphans sponsorship, water well digging, healthcare and education.

https://www.lifeusa.org/

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