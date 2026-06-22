LIFE’s Comprehensive Orphan Programs Empower Vulnerable Children to Thrive

About

Life for Relief and Development (LIFE) is a global humanitarian relief and development organization headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA. LIFE is dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to people regardless of race, gender, religion, and cultural background. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, LIFE is in Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations. It is also a member of InterAction, the largest alliance of US based NGO’s and partners with humanitarian agencies such as UNICEF, Brothers Brother Foundation and World Medical Relief. Over the past 33 years, LIFE has distributed nearly $667 million in humanitarian aid and relief to over 60 countries. LIFE works diligently to help the poor and needy in a number of countries such as: Afghanistan, Gaza, Ghana, Haiti, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Pakistan, Sierra Leone, Syria, the West Bank and the U.S. as well as other countries. When natural disasters strike, LIFE rushes to answer the call for help, and provides basic humanitarian assistance to people across the globe by offering humanitarian services such as provision of food, orphans sponsorship, water well digging, healthcare and education.

https://www.lifeusa.org/