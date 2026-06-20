RPNM Releases Statement on SNAP failures

IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 17, 2026 RPNM Releases Statement on SNAP Discovery Albuquerque, NM – The Republican Party of New Mexico releases the following statement on the recent evaluation into SNAP benefits by the Legislative Finance Committee: “The recent evaluation of SNAP by the New Mexico Legislative Finance Committee is both predictable and gravely concerning,” said RPNM Executive Director Leticia Muñoz. “ It should outrage every New Mexican, Republican and Democrat alike, as our state continues to be mismanaged in nearly every way imaginable. This report found very high error rates, almost no quality control or verification, and conditions that open the door to massive amounts of fraud to take place at the expense of hardworking New Mexico taxpayers. No amount of gaslighting or narrative-spinning is going to change the fact that Democrats in New Mexico have not only fallen asleep at the wheel but are also demonstrating some of the highest levels of incompetence we’ve seen anywhere else in the country. As we have stated numerous times, if this type of negligence took place in the private sector, every single New Mexico Democrat would be relieved of their duties and escorted off the premises. The change New Mexico needs starts with electing Gregg Hull and David Gallegos on November 3rd – two proven leaders who will deliver the success, accountability, & results New Mexicans deserve.” ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.