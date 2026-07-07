HAALAND’S DONORS AREN’T FROM NEW MEXICO BECAUSE NEW MEXICANS KNOW SHE IS BAD FOR NEW MEXICO

IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 7, 2026 SANTA FE, N.M. — A review of Deb Haaland’s campaign finance report filed with the New Mexico Secretary of State shows a candidate running for New Mexico Governor with a fundraising base that isn’t from New Mexico. Of the first 42 donations reported, only 7 came from New Mexico residents. The rest came from donors in Washington, DC, California, Massachusetts, New York, and other states with no stake in New Mexico’s future. “New Mexicans can see who Deb Haaland is actually running for,” said David Gallegos, Republican candidate for Lieutenant Governor. “When six out of seven of your donations come from outside the state, you’re not building a campaign — you’re building a national project that happens to be located in New Mexico.” The disclosure pattern matches what voters are seeing on the ground. At recent campaign stops in northern New Mexico, Haaland’s visible support has been thin — a reflection, Gallegos warns, of a platform that offers little to the working families, ranchers, and energy workers who make up the backbone of the state’s economy. “Deb Haaland’s agenda means fewer jobs, higher costs, and a New Mexico economy that falls further behind,” Gallegos said. “You don’t build in-state support by running against the industries that pay New Mexico’s bills.” Gallegos has made defending New Mexico’s industry, agriculture, and small business community central to his campaign, arguing that the state’s chronic bottom-of-the-rankings status is a direct result of the policies Haaland has spent her career championing. “New Mexico doesn’t need a Governor bankrolled by the coasts and cheered on by a shrinking circle of true believers,” Gallegos said. “We need leaders who answer to New Mexicans, because New Mexicans are the ones who’ll live with the consequences.” SOURCE: ¹ Deb Haaland for Governor, latest campaign finance report filed with the New Mexico Secretary of State — donations 1–42 by state of record. ###

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