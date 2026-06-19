Public Comments

Your input is needed! Review the Master Plan draft and share your feedback to planning@sccmo.org by Monday, July 20.

Envision St. Charles County Master Plan

As required by the County Charter, St. Charles County regularly reviews and updates a Master Plan—the County's blueprint for growth and development over the next decade. Since 2019, the 2030 Master Plan has provided a strong foundation and contributed to the County’s continued success as one of Missouri’s most desirable places to live, work, and raise a family.

The current draft of the new Envision St. Charles County Master Plan builds on that success while taking a more refined approach to growth. Rather than viewing land primarily through development intensity, the new plan places greater emphasis on the natural systems that have always shaped St. Charles County: its rivers, floodplains, woodlands, stream corridors, rolling hills, and agricultural landscapes.

The new draft plan recognizes that not every acre of land functions the same way. Some areas are better suited for conservation, recreation, agriculture, or flood storage, while others are well positioned for new homes, businesses, and investment because of their access to infrastructure and services.

The goal remains the same: to ensure future generations can build their lives here and enjoy the same quality of life that residents value today. What has changed is how the County evaluates where growth fits best.

What’s Changed and Why It Matters

One of the most visible changes is the Future Land Use Map.

The 2030 Master Plan organized land use categories primarily around development intensity, using designations such as Low Density, Medium Density, and High Density Residential. Those categories provided a useful framework and helped communicate expected development patterns.

Instead of organizing land use around density ranges alone, the updated plan organizes future growth around the character and capabilities of the landscape itself. The new categories include Natural, Rural, Rural Residential, Suburban, General Urban, Commerce, and Industry. This change reflects a simple idea: growth should respond to the land rather than force the land to respond to growth.

Factors such as floodplain exposure, floodways, steep slopes, existing tree canopy, stream corridors, and access to infrastructure all help determine what types of development are appropriate in different parts of the county. Areas with existing infrastructure and fewer environmental constraints can accommodate more growth, while environmentally sensitive areas can continue providing flood protection, wildlife habitat, recreation opportunities, and the scenic character that residents value.

The result is a plan that better aligns future growth with thecounty’s natural systems while continuing to support economic opportunity, housing choice, and long-term investment.

For residents who appreciated the clarity of the previous density categories, the updated plan continues to provide detailed housing, design, and development guidance within each land use category. What has changed is the framework. Instead of starting with density, the plan starts with the land itself and the natural assets we want to protect.