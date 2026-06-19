DUB APPOINTED TO LEAD NORTH DAKOTA MILL AND ELEVATOR

BISMARCK, ND – The North Dakota Industrial Commission has appointed Cathy Dub as president and CEO of the North Dakota Mill and Elevator (Mill). Dub will assume the role upon the retirement of current president and CEO Vance Taylor who has served in the position for 26 years.

“Cathy has an excellent understanding of the Mill’s history, mission and operations, and has provided strong leadership as its chief financial officer for the last six years,” said commission members in a joint statement. “Her extensive knowledge of the Mill’s operations, suppliers and customers coupled with her deep fiscal expertise position her well to lead this unique institution as it continues into a second century of serving North Dakota farmers and delivering a return to its owners, the citizens of this great state.”

Dub began her career with the Mill in February 2014, first in the position of Controller and then as CFO beginning in August 2020.

“I am grateful to the members of the Industrial Commission for putting their trust in me to lead the North Dakota Mill and Elevator,” said Dub. “I am deeply committed to the Mill’s mission and legacy, and to supporting the outstanding team members at the Mill who consistently deliver the highest quality product and best customer service in the industry.”

The North Dakota Mill and Elevator is a self-funded, state-owned-and-operated milling enterprise, the only one of its kind in the United States and the largest single site mill in North America. Established in 1919 and beginning operations in 1922, it processes 40 million bushels of top-quality North Dakota spring wheat and durum into 2 billion pounds of finished product annually.

The Mill is overseen by the Industrial Commission of North Dakota, comprised of Gov. Kelly Armstrong, Attorney General Drew Wrigley and Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring.

DUB APPOINTED TO LEAD NORTH DAKOTA MILL AND ELEVATOR