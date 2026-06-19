Whole house lead removal water filter

leadremovingwaterfilter.com helps families test their water and choose filters that actually remove lead — backed by EPA, CDC, and NSF guidance

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DENVER, Colo. — June 20, 2026 — A new independent educational website, leadremovingwaterfilter.com, has launched to address a problem that quietly affects millions of American households: uncertainty about whether their drinking water contains lead, and confusion about which filters genuinely remove it. The site is built for homeowners, not the industry, and is dedicated to turning complicated water chemistry, lab reports, and certification standards into clear, practical decisions.Founded by water-filtration researcher Ryan Riggs, the website focuses squarely on one of the most serious and least understood issues in residential water quality — lead in drinking water — and on helping families separate effective lead removal filtration from products that simply look the part.Why Lead in Drinking Water Is a Homeowner ConcernFor most households, the water that arrives at the tap can look perfectly clean while still carrying contaminants that are invisible, tasteless, and odorless. Lead is among the most concerning. According to the EPA and CDC, lead typically enters drinking water not at the treatment plant but on the journey to the home — through aging lead service lines, older household plumbing, brass fixtures, and lead-based solder. That means two houses on the same street can have very different water at the faucet.The challenge for everyday families is rarely a lack of caring. It is a lack of clear information. Homeowners often face a frustrating sequence of questions: Is there lead in my drinking water? How do I read this confusing water test report? Which filter is right — a pitcher, an under-sink unit, reverse osmosis, or a whole-house system ? On top of that, filter marketing frequently blurs the line between "filters water" and "removes lead," leaving buyers to guess. Many homeowners also struggle to interpret NSF/ANSI certifications, unsure which standard actually applies to lead reduction.The result is a real and understandable fear: spending hundreds of dollars on the wrong product and assuming the problem is solved when it is not.How leadremovingwaterfilter.com Helpsleadremovingwaterfilter.com was created to close that information gap. The site breaks down EPA, CDC, and NSF-backed guidance into language any homeowner can follow, explains how lead gets into drinking water in the first place, and walks readers through how to understand their own home water testing results. From there, it reviews and compares lead-removal systems and clarifies which certifications matter when the goal is reducing lead specifically.Rather than pushing a single product, the site emphasizes matching the filtration approach to the actual water problem — so readers can find the best water filter for lead in their situation instead of buying based on packaging claims."Most people assume that any water filter removes lead. That's one of the most common and costly misconceptions in this entire category," said Ryan Riggs, Founder and Lead Water-Filtration Researcher at leadremovingwaterfilter.com. "A filter that improves taste or reduces chlorine may do almost nothing for lead. The only reliable path is to test your water, understand what you're actually dealing with, look for the right NSF certification for lead reduction, and then choose a system designed to handle it. Testing and certification aren't fine print — they're the whole decision."A Research-Based, Independent ApproachThe website's editorial approach is grounded in published guidance and independent analysis rather than promotional language. Riggs researches, reviews, and compares residential filtration systems and explains the reasoning behind each recommendation, drawing on EPA drinking-water standards, CDC health information, and NSF/ANSI certification criteria.Importantly, the site frames its product coverage as research, review, and comparison — not as universal lab testing of every unit — and avoids the kind of exaggerated guarantees common in the space. The aim is straightforward credibility: show the sources, explain the trade-offs, and let homeowners decide."I translate confusing water chemistry and lab reports into clear, practical decisions for everyday homeowners," Riggs said, "with a particular focus on lead, cysts, and drinking-water safety. If a reader leaves the site understanding what's really in their water and what to do about it, the site has done its job."Key Topics Coveredleadremovingwaterfilter.com publishes practical, homeowner-first content across the subjects that matter most for safe drinking water, including:Lead in drinking water — how it enters the home and why testing mattersLead-removing water filters and how different technologies performNSF/ANSI certifications, with emphasis on NSF-certified lead reductionWater testing and how to interpret resultsCyst reduction and other drinking-water contaminantsDrinking-water safety fundamentalsSide-by-side filter comparisonsPractical, needs-based homeowner buying guidesCoverage spans the full range of options families consider — from pitcher and faucet filters to under-sink units, reverse osmosis, and whole-house systems — so readers can weigh cost, capacity, and certification against their real needs.A Clear Mission"Our mission is simple: make lead-removal decisions easier, safer, and less confusing for everyday families," Riggs said. "Clean drinking water shouldn't require a chemistry degree or trust in a marketing slogan. It should require good information — and that's what we're here to provide."The brand message reflects that focus: We help homeowners understand what's really in their tap water and choose filtration that actually removes lead — backed by EPA, CDC, and NSF sources, not marketing claims.Homeowners who want to understand their water, decode a test report, or compare lead removal filtration options can explore the full library of guides and reviews now at https://leadremovingwaterfilter.com About leadremovingwaterfilter.comleadremovingwaterfilter.com is an independent educational resource helping homeowners understand lead in drinking water, compare filtration options, and make safer, more informed decisions using EPA, CDC, and NSF-backed guidance.Media Contact:Ryan RiggsFounder & Lead Water-Filtration ResearcherWebsite: https://leadremovingwaterfilter.com

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