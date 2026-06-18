WSP‑RC holds joint emergency responder training

Wasco State Prison-Reception Center (WSP-RC) held simulated lifesaving medical emergency responder training. The drill was held in the minimum support facility, bringing together medical, fire, and custody staff.

The comprehensive WSP-RC emergency training highlights the institution’s ongoing commitment to protecting the incarcerated population and staff. Training ensures rapid, coordinated responses during unforeseen emergencies.

The scenario simulated a high-acuity crisis involving an incarcerated individual who sustained multiple life-threatening puncture wounds from an improvised weapon. Organizers said they recognize the victim could also have been a staff member, even though such incidents are not common.

While violent incidents are also uncommon within the minimum support facility, WSP-RC leadership emphasized the critical importance of maintaining continuous operational readiness. The goal is to prepare for any scenario no matter the location or people involved.

The joint exercise evaluated several key components of institutional emergency response:

Custody Response: Officers practiced tactical measures to immediately secure the scene and neutralize the threat.

Medical Intervention: Medical staff provided immediate lifesaving care and stabilized the simulated trauma victim.

Fire Department Integration: Institutional fire personnel provided advanced medical aid and secured the helipad for emergency for a possible air-medevac transport.

The drill evaluated staff performance levels, communication protocols, response times and inter-departmental coordination under realistic conditions. Event organizers noted drills typically utilize staff role-players or props to represent a person in need.

The training serves as a vital reminder these skills are critical for any individual requiring emergency assistance within the institutional setting.

Submitted by Lt. F. Contreras

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