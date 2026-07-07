Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,039 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 479,134 in the last 365 days.

Salinas Valley State Prison hosts first Cancer Awareness Walk

Salinas Valley State Prison in Soledad proudly hosted its first-ever Cancer Awareness Walk for staff and the incarcerated population.

The people who live and work at the institution came together July 2-3 on Facility C to walk as a shared show of support for those affected by cancer. The walk demonstrated unity, compassion and commitment to a meaningful cause.

The event met with an outstanding turnout and marked the beginning of what we hope will become an annual tradition. Through events like this, Salinas Valley State Prison continues to foster rehabilitation by encouraging positive engagement, community involvement, and opportunities for the incarcerated population to contribute to causes that extend beyond the institution’s walls.

Together, we are building a culture of accountability, service, and hope, one step at a time.

Submitted by Lt. J. Sevey

Staff and incarcerated individuals walk Facility C at Salinas Valley State Prison in Soledad, California, July 2-3.
People, incarcerated and staff, walk the track at Salinas Valley State Prison for the first Cancer Awareness Walk held July 2-3.
Facility C at Salinas Valley State Prison with people walking the yard during the first Cancer Awareness Walk.

Follow CDCR on YouTubeFacebookX (formerly Twitter). Listen to the CDCR Unlocked podcast.

See more community involvement stories.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Salinas Valley State Prison hosts first Cancer Awareness Walk

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.