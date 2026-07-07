Salinas Valley State Prison hosts first Cancer Awareness Walk

Salinas Valley State Prison in Soledad proudly hosted its first-ever Cancer Awareness Walk for staff and the incarcerated population.

The people who live and work at the institution came together July 2-3 on Facility C to walk as a shared show of support for those affected by cancer. The walk demonstrated unity, compassion and commitment to a meaningful cause.

The event met with an outstanding turnout and marked the beginning of what we hope will become an annual tradition. Through events like this, Salinas Valley State Prison continues to foster rehabilitation by encouraging positive engagement, community involvement, and opportunities for the incarcerated population to contribute to causes that extend beyond the institution’s walls.

Together, we are building a culture of accountability, service, and hope, one step at a time.

Submitted by Lt. J. Sevey

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