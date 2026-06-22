Deploying AI Fleet Visibility Allows Route-Based Franchises to Mitigate Liability and Optimize Service Delivery

EYERIDE"s FMS Mobile view

The adoption of AI safety alerts helps field service businesses transition from reactive management to proactive risk mitigation.

PFLUGERVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For home service businesses, expansion often creates operational challenges, particularly in maintaining service consistency, accountability, and quality across an expanding fleet. This was the situation facing Ohavia Feldman, Owner of Mosquito Shield of Long Island & Westchester County, NY, as the business scaled its regional footprint."Before EYERIDE , we faced a real lack of confidence and visibility into our drivers," Feldman stated. "We had no clear answers to the questions that mattered most: Were they driving safely? Were they parking smart? How were they interacting with our biggest assets - our vehicles and equipment? Without that visibility, we were essentially operating on trust alone, with no way to verify what was actually happening in the field."For route-based service brands, operational visibility directly impacts dispatch efficiency, liability risk, and customer retention. When evaluating fleet management solutions, Mosquito Shield required a platform capable of providing real-time operational data. The company selected EYERIDE due to its integrated system of adaptive live streaming, multiple in-vehicle cameras, cloud uploads, and a centralized monitoring dashboard."What really sealed it was seeing that EYERIDE isn't just constantly improving - they're improving ahead of the rest of the industry," Feldman noted. "They're not catching up to anyone; they're setting the pace."A key operational shift occurred through the integration of vehicle camera systems with local map data and telematics hardware. "Our camera systems are tied to door sensors," Feldman explained. "We can see exactly where on the map a technician stopped and got out of the vehicle, and we can pull up the footage of that exact moment. The combination of map data and synchronized video gives us complete confidence that every property on the route was actually visited and serviced."This data integration allows fleet managers to transition from reactive oversight to proactive quality control, establishing a verifiable record of field completions. This factual baseline also modified how the company addresses customer service inquiries and disputes regarding service delivery."We're able to watch many of our techs go about most of their work in the field, which means we can perform a live audit at any time," Feldman said. "That changes the entire conversation with customers. Instead of hoping we're delivering quality, we can tell them with certainty: we know we're doing a great job, and we know our techs are performing at the level we promise."In addition to service verification, the implementation focused on mitigating fleet liability risks associated with driver behavior, such as mobile device distraction, speeding, and harsh braking. EYERIDE’s automated safety alerts notify both management and drivers simultaneously when specific behavioral thresholds are crossed."We get notifications the moment there's unsafe driving - cell phone use, no seat belt, hard braking, speeding - and just as importantly, the techs get notified too," Feldman observed.According to management, the introduction of automated data feedback led to measurable operational changes, including an immediate reduction in fleet speeding incidents and a reduction in internal disputes regarding driving metrics. Ultimately, the integration of telematics and video documentation allowed the regional franchise to substantiate its service standards with empirical field data rather than relying solely on manual reporting.As the business continues its expansion, the fleet management platform functions as a core component of its operational infrastructure, balancing growth with risk management. Feldman summarized the economic and operational impact of the technology:"EYERIDE saves you from the costs of training over and over, accidents, and abuse of equipment. It gives you peace of mind, and people simply act their best when they know they're on camera. We can have real confidence in our team - and relay that confidence to our customers as fact, not hope. Give yourself the gift of peace of mind. Confidence in your team, and confidence in what's happening in the field - it's actually achievable, and EYERIDE is how you get there."

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