Tropical Storm Arthur Update #2

Pearl, Miss. (MEMA)– The State of Mississippi, along with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), continues to coordinate response efforts with local, state, and federal partners as flooding impacts persist across portions of South Mississippi following the remnants of Tropical Storm Arthur.

Although Arthur has weakened to a post-tropical system, heavy rainfall associated with the storm has caused flooding, road closures, power outages, and damage to homes, businesses, and public infrastructure across multiple counties. As of Friday morning, one storm-related fatality has been reported in Franklin County.

"Our thoughts are with the family affected by this tragic loss," said Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves. "MEMA remains fully engaged with our local emergency management partners to support response operations, assess damages, and ensure resources are available to communities impacted by flooding."

The dam at Anchor Lake in Pearl River County is currently being monitored after high water flowed over the structure. At this time, according to MDEQ, the system is functioning as designed – water is flowing through the primary and auxiliary spillways.

MDEQ is also monitoring a dam at Swan Lake in Harrison County, where erosion has undermined a portion of the structure. Harrison County work crews are constructing a coffer dam in front of the spillway to minimize the impact. Currently, it is considered a low-hazard threat with minimal downstream impact.

Counties reporting damage include Forrest, Franklin, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Lawrence, Pearl River, Rankin, Stone, and Walthall counties.

Approximately 2,600 power outages were reported statewide Friday.

Flooding continues to impact transportation routes across southern Mississippi. Motorists are urged to avoid flooded roadways and never drive through standing water. Residents should monitor the Mississippi Department of Transportation and local officials for updated road closure information and changing conditions.

MEMA has coordinated the deployment of four swift water rescue teams to support operations in south Mississippi, where floodwaters continue to create hazardous conditions. Local emergency managers remain focused on life-safety missions and ongoing response efforts.

Several shelters and safe rooms remain open for residents affected by flooding. The American Red Cross is operating shelters in Hancock, Harrison and Stone counties, while additional safe rooms remain available in Pearl River County. Residents should monitor local officials and MEMA for the latest shelter information.

Residents in need of shelter or a safe location should be aware of the following open facilities:

American Red Cross Shelters

Hancock County – Kiln Safe Room: 18324 Highway 43, Kiln, MS 39556

Harrison County Shelter: Saucier-Lizana Rd Safe Room, 23715 Saucier-Lizana Road, Saucier, MS 39574

Stone County Shelter: Ferris B. O’Neal Senior Center, 1240 South Magnolia Drive, Wiggins, MS 39577

Open Safe Rooms

Pearl River County: Picayune Safe Room: 501 Laurel Street, Picayune, MS Carriere Safe Room: 7431 Highway 11 South, Carriere, MS Poplarville Safe Room: 124 Rodeo Street, Poplarville, MS



Residents seeking shelter are encouraged to bring essential medications, personal hygiene items, important documents, and supplies needed for family members.

According to the National Weather Service, additional heavy rain will continue on Friday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Arthur slowly move eastward. As much as 3 inches of additional rainfall is possible, with locally higher amounts possible. The additional rainfall will likely cause further flooding. This will impact roads and structures. The storms will also be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, mainly during the early afternoon to evening hours.

Residents are encouraged to:

• Stay informed through local weather forecasts and emergency alerts.

• Avoid driving through flooded roadways.

• Report storm damage to local emergency management officials.

• Follow guidance from local authorities regarding sheltering and travel restrictions.

MEMA will continue to provide updates as additional information becomes available.

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