Kaumalapau Barge Arrival Changes

June 18, 2026

Dear Valued Customer,

Due to hazardous cargo that requires special handling and permitting being shipped to the Port of Kaunakakai, Young Brothers must modify our regularly scheduled combo sail to the Ports of Kaumalapau and Kaunakakai on Tuesday, June 23, 2026.

The barge will depart Honolulu and sail directly to the Port of Kaunakakai first, arriving on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, as regularly scheduled. After discharging, the barge will sail to the Port of Kaumalapau and is expected to arrive on Thursday, June 25, 2026. There are no changes to cargo acceptance at either port. Cargo availability for the Port of Kaumalapau is as follows:

Dry and refrigerated straight-load containers: Upon discharge

Refrigerated loose and palletized cargo: Thursday, June 25, 2026, at 7:30 a.m.

Dry palletized cargo: Thursday, June 25, 2026, at 7:30 a.m.

Automobiles, Roll-on Roll-off, and Dry Mixed Cargo: Upon Notification

There will be modified gate hours at the port of Kaumalapau on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. For customer convenience, there will be special gate hours for Thursday, June 25, 2026, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

There are NO changes to gate hours of operation and cargo availability for the Port of Kaunakakai.

The barge is expected to return to Honolulu on Friday, June 26, 2026, as scheduled. Customers expecting cargo will be notified upon availability.

For the most up-to-date information on sailing schedule changes and cargo availability, visit our website at www.youngbrothershawaii.com and sign up for our customer notices at www.youngbrothers.com/email-updates/ or follow us on social media @youngbrothershawaii/@youngbrothershi.

Mahalo for your understanding.

Sincerely,

Young Brothers, LLC