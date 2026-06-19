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Slovenia among the countries calling for a stricter migration policy

SLOVENIA, June 19 - The Prime Minister of the Republic of Slovenia, Janez Janša, together with the leaders of 18 other EU Member States, signed a joint letter addressed to the President of the European Council and the President of the European Commission, in which the signatories call for more decisive and effective European solutions in the area of migration.

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Slovenia among the countries calling for a stricter migration policy

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