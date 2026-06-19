Slovenia among the countries calling for a stricter migration policy

SLOVENIA, June 19 - The Prime Minister of the Republic of Slovenia, Janez Janša, together with the leaders of 18 other EU Member States, signed a joint letter addressed to the President of the European Council and the President of the European Commission, in which the signatories call for more decisive and effective European solutions in the area of migration.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.