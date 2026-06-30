Priority First Carting Inc. Sold to Century Waste Services

Priority First Carting, the family-owned Staten Island hauler founded by Freddie Gonzalez. Its commercial waste operations were acquired by Century Waste Services in June 2026.

Family-built Staten Island hauler joins citywide operator following closing of asset sale.

It is humbling to hand the keys to a company like Century Waste. I am grateful to our customers, our employees, and to my family, who stood with me from day one.” — Freddie Gonzalez, Founder and President, Priority First Carting

STATEN ISLAND, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Priority First Carting Inc. Sold to Century Waste ServicesFamily-built Staten Island hauler joins citywide operator following closing of asset sale.STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., June 30, 2026 -- Priority First Carting Inc., the family-owned Staten Island commercial waste hauler founded by Freddie Gonzalez in 2013, announced that it has completed the sale of its commercial waste operations to Century Waste Services, L.L.C. The transaction closed on June 16, 2026, following receipt of all required approvals from the New York City Business Integrity Commission (BIC) and the New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY).The sale marks the culmination of a thirteen-year journey for Mr. Gonzalez, who started Priority First Carting with seven customers and grew it into one of the borough's recognized commercial waste operators. In February 2024, the company was named one of only three haulers awarded a ten-year Commercial Waste Zone contract for Staten Island.The business remained a true family operation throughout. Mr. Gonzalez's wife runs customer service, and his son, Freddie Jr., manages the mechanic shop and route operations."This sale is the result of more than a decade of work by my family and by every person who has been part of Priority First Carting," said Freddie Gonzalez, Founder and President. "It is humbling to hand the keys to a company like Century Waste. I am grateful to our customers, our employees, and to my family, who stood with me from day one."Century Waste Services is an authorized Commercial Waste Zone carter. In May 2026, the New York City Department of Sanitation awarded Century the Citywide Containerized Commercial Waste Zone. With the closing of this transaction, Century also holds a Staten Island Commercial Waste Zone contract, giving it authorizations in two of the program's award categories.Priority First Carting retained Academie NBD LLC, led by Principal Bobby Choe, to advise on the transaction. Academie, in turn, retained Locol Waste LLC , led by Founder Adam Pasquale, as its industry consultant. The structure brought together Mr. Choe's twenty-five years of mergers, acquisitions, and private equity experience with Mr. Pasquale's thirty-year career in a fourth-generation waste industry family and his longstanding relationships across the parties. Mr. Pasquale has known Mr. Gonzalez for more than twenty years, dating to their time together at Action Carting, and his relationship with Mr. Savino reaches back further still, as both are fourth-generation members of New York waste-hauling families."This transaction is a story about people," said Adam Pasquale, Founder of Locol Waste LLC. "Freddie did the hard work and Marc has built something special at Century. My role was to bring the industry context and the relationships to the table, and Bobby and Academie ran the playbook. The right two operators found each other at the right time."Mr. Choe and Mr. Pasquale plan to continue advising waste industry mergers and acquisitions through the Academie and Locol Waste partnership, both in the New York City Commercial Waste Zone market and in other markets across the country.Priority First Carting will support a smooth transition of customers and operations to Century ahead of the July 1, 2026 commencement of Staten Island Commercial Waste Zone operations.

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