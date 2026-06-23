Naples Native Grows Coquina Group Pool Service Through Commitment to Quality, Reliability, and Integrity

Coquina Group Pool Service continues to grow throughout Naples, North Naples, Bonita Springs, and Estero.

We take pride in doing things the right way, communicating clearly, and providing a level of care and attention to detail that clients can rely on year after year.” — Alex Saurbier

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founded by Naples native Alex Saurbier, Coquina Group Pool Service is bringing a refined approach to pool maintenance and equipment service for clients from Olde Naples up through Estero.Built on a commitment to quality, reliability, and integrity, Coquina Group Pool Service provides professionally managed pool maintenance, pool cleaning, vacation rental pool service, equipment repairs, automation systems, saltwater pool conversions, salt system installations, pool heater installation and replacement, variable-speed pump upgrades, lighting upgrades, acid washing services, and related pool care solutions throughout Naples, North Naples, Bonita Springs, and Estero.The company was founded with a goal to redefine the standard of pool care while providing homeowners with the level of communication, professionalism, and modern systems they deserve.“Homeowners deserve more than basic pool service,” said Alex Saurbier, founder of Coquina Group Pool Service. “Our focus is on delivering exceptional service, trusted expertise, and high-quality workmanship while helping clients protect and enjoy their pool. We take pride in doing things the right way, communicating clearly, and providing a level of care and attention to detail that clients can rely on year after year.”The name Coquina was chosen to reflect the foundation of the region. Just as coquina stone has been a lasting part of Southwest Florida’s history and coastal landscape, Coquina Group strives to build lasting relationships through quality work, attention to detail, and integrity.As more homeowners prioritize professional pool care and responsive service, Coquina Group Pool Service continues to grow throughout Naples and Southwest Florida while maintaining its owner-led approach and commitment to personalized service. The company serves year-round residents, seasonal homeowners, vacation rental properties, builders, real estate professionals, and property managers throughout the region.In addition to weekly pool maintenance, Coquina Group Pool Service helps homeowners modernize and improve their pools through automation systems that allow equipment, heating, lighting, and water features to be monitored and controlled remotely. The company also provides saltwater pool conversions, salt system installations, heater replacement, pump upgrades, pool lighting improvements, and equipment repairs designed to improve efficiency, convenience, and long-term reliability.For homeowners with aging pool surfaces, Coquina Group Pool Service also offers acid washing services to help restore the appearance of pools affected by staining, scale buildup, discoloration, and years of surface wear.Many of Coquina Group's clients spend part of the year away from Florida or own vacation rental properties that require ongoing management and visibility. To help provide peace of mind, customers receive detailed digital service reports following each visit, including water chemistry readings, service notes, and photographs documenting completed work. Customers can also access their service history through a digital customer portal, providing visibility into completed work, service photos, and maintenance records over time.Coquina Group Pool Service provides pool maintenance, pool cleaning, vacation rental pool service, equipment repairs, pool automation systems, saltwater pool conversions, salt system installations, pool heater installation, pool lighting upgrades, acid washing services, and related pool care solutions throughout Naples, North Naples, Bonita Springs, and Estero.Naples: Olde Naples, Aqualane Shores, Port Royal, Royal Harbor, Coquina Sands, The Moorings, Park Shore, Grey Oaks, The Estuary at Grey Oaks, Bears Paw, Lake Park, and Windstar on Naples Bay.North Naples: Pelican Bay, Pine Ridge Estates, Vanderbilt Beach, Pelican Marsh, Naples Park, Tiburón, Monterey, Mediterra, Talis Park, Quail West, Olde Cypress, Saturnia Lakes, Vineyards, Island Walk, and Esplanade.Bonita Springs: Barefoot Beach, Bonita Bay, The Colony at Pelican Landing, Pelican Landing, Imperial Shores, Spanish Wells, Bonita National Golf & Country Club, Palmira Golf & Country Club, Worthington Country Club, Hunters Ridge, Vasari Country Club, Valencia Bonita, and Bonita Isles.Estero: West Bay Club, Grandezza, Wildcat Run, WildBlue, Bella Terra, Corkscrew Shores, The Preserve at Corkscrew, Verdana Village, RiverCreek, The Place at Corkscrew, Miromar Lakes Beach & Golf Club, Shadow Wood at The Brooks, Copperleaf at The Brooks, and Marsh Landing.Coquina Group Pool Service is a locally owned, family-operated, and owner-led pool service company based in Naples, Florida. The company provides weekly pool maintenance, pool cleaning, vacation rental pool service, equipment repairs, automation systems, saltwater pool conversions, salt system installations, variable-speed pump upgrades, pool heater service, pool lighting upgrades, acid washing services, and related pool care solutions.Built on a commitment to quality, reliability, and integrity, Coquina Group Pool Service focuses on delivering exceptional service, trusted expertise, and clear communication to homeowners throughout Naples, North Naples, Bonita Springs, and Estero.For more information, visit www.coquinapools.com

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