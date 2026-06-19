Governor Abbott Launches One Stop Shop Website For NWS Information

June 19, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the launch of an enhanced website that offers comprehensive information for Texans related to the New World screwworm (NWS). Located in the Texas Division of Emergency Management’s Disaster Portal, Texans can visit screwworm.texas.gov to access a “one stop shop” of information and resources from state agency partners engaged in NWS response.

“The New World screwworm poses a direct threat to Texas livestock, wildlife, and our rural economy,” said Governor Abbott. “This new website puts essential tools in the hands of our producers, veterinarians, and families. Screwworm.texas.gov delivers the facts, maps, identification methods, and certification resources Texans need to detect problems early and report cases without delay. Now every Texan has the information to act. Texas will protect our land, our animals, and our way of life from this pest.”

The new website serves as a central resource where Texans can access actionable and reliable multimedia information about NWS, including fact sheets, videos, and educational materials. Texans can access numerous resources and tools through the web portal, such as background information, how to spot NWS, sample collection procedures, Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) NWS zone maps, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) case dashboard, links to best practices for livestock and wildlife, as well as details on registering for the new no-cost NWS Certified Inspector Training.

State and federal partners continue to work collaboratively to detect, control, and contain its spread as efficiently as possible. A key component of this effort is expanding public outreach and providing clear, accessible information to reduce risk.

Governor Abbott has taken decisive action to combat NWS:

Directed the creation of the joint Texas NWS Response Team, bringing together state agencies, producers, veterinarians, wildlife experts, and federal partners.

Joined USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins to announce a $750 million investment in a new sterile fly production facility in Edinburg.

Issued a statewide disaster declaration to mobilize resources and strengthen response efforts before the first detection.

Deployed all available state resources and activated the State Emergency Operations Center following the first confirmed NWS cases in Texas.

Joined Secretary Rollins and federal partners at the Knipling-Bushland U.S. Livestock Insects Research Laboratory in Kerrville for a briefing on the ongoing NWS response.

Launched a free online training course to certify more NWS inspectors across Texas and keep livestock moving.

Announced federal funding to strengthen NWS inspection capacity.

Texans are urged to stay vigilant in the fight against NWS. Inspect livestock and pets for wounds and report suspected cases, including in wildlife, immediately. For livestock and pets, report to the TAHC's 24-hour veterinarian call line at 1-800-550-8242. For wildlife report to the Texas Parks and Wildlife’s 24-hour biologists' call line at 512-389-4505. Do not move affected animals. For the latest updates, guidance, and resources, visit screwworm.texas.gov and screwworm.gov.