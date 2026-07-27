Governor Abbott Highlights Maritime Labor At 93rd ILA Convention

July 27, 2026 | Galveston, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today delivered remarks at the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) South Atlantic and Gulf Coast District 93rd Convention.

“Families and businesses across the country are ‘Choosin' Texas’ because our state provides unmatched economic opportunity,” said Governor Abbott. “Texas ports generate more than $700 billion each year and support around 2.5 million Texas jobs. The men and women located at every major deepwater port along the Texas Gulf Coast demonstrate the skill, dedication, and hard work that reflect the very best of the Texas spirit.”

During his remarks, Governor Abbott presented a proclamation that celebrates the 200th anniversary of the Port of Galveston and recognizes July 27, 2026 as International Longshoremen’s Association Day.

The Governor highlighted that Texas ports form the foundation of the state’s economic strength. He noted that longshoremen secure the free flow of commerce that sustains a strong Texas. The Governor also recognized the Port of Galveston’s two centuries of proud history and the essential role of the ILA in Texas’ maritime leadership.

The Governor was also joined by ILA President Harold Daggett, ILA South Atlantic and Gulf Coast District President Alan Robb, Galveston Mayor John Paul Listowski, and other maritime labor leaders.

Additional photos will be provided here when available.