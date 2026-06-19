IFSA Global App Launch: A Multilingual Mobile Hub for Fire Protection Professionals Worldwide

Discover a compelling multilingual, mobile hub that unites education, news, events, and podcasts for fire protection professionals worldwide

The IFSA Learning Portal is a central resource for the global fire protection community. Members can now reach IFSA articles, webinars, and podcasts anywhere, at any time.” — Mark Fessenden, Managing Director and CEO

GREEN BAY, WI, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, the International Fire Suppression Alliance, IFSA , shared news that matters to fire protection professionals protecting people and property around the world. We are excited to announce the launch of the IFSA mobile app, a practical, user-friendly platform that brings the organization’s Learning Portal directly to members and fire protection professionals across continents.The app is now available for Apple devices, with Google Play to follow in the coming weeks, and will be demonstrated at the NFPA Conference and Expo in Las Vegas, June 22 to 24, at Booth 971.A Mission You Can FeelThe IFSA created the Global App to be more than a collection of features. It is a portable, always-on, knowledge hub built with real people in mind. By consolidating education, certification resources, news, events, and the Insight by IFSA podcast, the app provides a single, trusted source of timely information and practical guidance that professionals can rely on. "The IFSA Learning Portal is a central resource for the global fire protection community. Members can now reach IFSA articles, webinars, and podcasts anywhere, at any time," said Mark Fessenden, Managing Director and CEO of the IFSA.This commitment to multilingual accessibility mirrors IFSA’s mission to support a truly global network of professionals who safeguard people, property, and critical infrastructure.What You Will Find on Demand- Education/certification programs with clear pathways for professional development and compliance- Comprehensive library of news, case studies, and technical updates relevant to water-based fire protection- Access to upcoming and past webinars, white papers, and regulatory standards- A searchable member directory to connect buyers, suppliers, and practitioners- Insight by IFSA podcasts featuring leading industry experts- Quick access includes options for offline viewingThe IFSA Global App is designed to support busy professionals in the field. It brings together education, standards, and practical resources in one place, so you can learn on the go, prepare for compliance reviews, and stay up to date with the latest research and best practices. The multilingual functionality is more than a feature; it is a pillar of the app, ensuring that language barriers do not slow down learning or collaboration across borders.Impact on the Profession and CommunityThis launch marks a meaningful step forward for IFSA’s global community. By providing fast access to the latest research, standards, and case studies, the app supports safer communities and stronger protection. We anticipate the platform will accelerate professional development, improve compliance with evolving standards, and strengthen collaboration among manufacturers, regulatory bodies, and global partners. With this mobile tool, professionals can make more informed decisions in real time, whether they are on a job site, in a classroom, or coordinating with colleagues around the globe.Security, Privacy, and PerformanceThe app was designed with a strong emphasis on security and dependable performance. Users can choose secure authentication options, including two-factor authentication, to protect their accounts and progress. Data is encrypted both in transit and at rest, and we align with privacy regulations across markets. The app relies on scalable cloud infrastructure, with redundancy and offline modes to ensure access even when connectivity is inconsistent. Regular security reviews and performance testing are part of our ongoing commitment to protect users and their information.Learn More at NFPA 2026At NFPA Conference and Expo, we invite attendees to Booth 971 for a live demonstration of the app. Our team will walk you through setting up your account, navigating the content, and leveraging education pathways for career development. Demonstrations will also cover how to access standards and guidelines and how to engage with the member directory to connect with peers and potential partners.Partnering for a Richer Content EcosystemIFSA is actively building partnerships with manufacturers, regulatory bodies, and global partner organizations to broaden the app’s resources. The goal is to offer a wider range of webinars, technical papers, and practical case studies that illustrate real-world applications of water-based fire protection systems. Partners will have the opportunity to contribute content customized to regional codes and practices while remaining aligned with a global learning framework. Our architecture supports multilingual content and adaptable delivery, ensuring new materials are published quickly and reach users in their preferred language.A Global Mission in ActionAs a global nonprofit membership association, IFSA is dedicated to promoting water-based fire protection systems and automatic fire sprinkler technology worldwide. We work with manufacturers, regulatory bodies, and international partners to advance dependable, automatic fire sprinkler technology, supporting safer communities and more reliable protection for critical infrastructure. The Global App strengthens this mission by delivering education, standards, and research to a broad audience, with the flexibility to adapt to the evolving needs of professionals on the front lines of fire protection.We will continue to improve the app with additional languages, new partnership content, and expanded learning opportunities to support the dynamic and ever-changing needs of fire protection professionals worldwide.Technical notes and rolloutAvailability: Apple devices now, Google Play rollout commencing in the coming weeksDemonstration: NFPA Conference and Expo, Las Vegas, June 22 to 24, Booth 971Content scope: Articles, updates, webinars, directory, podcasts, standards, and education resourcesAbout the International Fire Suppression AllianceThe International Fire Suppression Alliance is a global nonprofit trade association promoting water-based fire protection systems. IFSA works with manufacturers, standards bodies, and regional affiliated partner organizations to advance the adoption of dependable automatic fire sprinkler technology worldwide. Learn more about the IFSA

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