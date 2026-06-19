Son honors father's legacy through Army service

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico — As Father’s Day approaches, 18-year-old Xavier Sanoguet Ubiera carries with him a unique connection to the father he barely knew.

Xavier was only two years old when his father, Xavier Sanoguet, died in a motorcycle accident. Although he grew up without his father’s physical presence, he never grew up without his influence.

Today, Xavier is preparing to begin a new chapter in his life after enlisting in the U.S. Army Reserve, a decision inspired by the legacy of the father whose footsteps he hopes to follow.

“I decided to join the Armed Forces to continue my father's legacy and keep moving forward,” said Xavier. For him, Father’s Day carries a different meaning.

“Father’s Day, for me, is about honoring my father’s legacy and recognizing the support of my mother and grandfather,” he said.

Although he lost his father at an early age, Xavier says he has always felt a connection to him.

“My father is more than a physical figure to me; he is a spiritual presence,” said Xavier. “I have felt him around me throughout my life. Growing up, when I looked at photos of him in uniform, it was like looking at myself.”

Helping keep that connection alive was Sgt. 1st Class Angel Quiñones, a longtime friend and fellow Soldier who served alongside Xavier’s father.

“Xavier’s father was my brother,” said Quiñones. “He was talented, hardworking and always willing to help others. He had a huge heart.”

The two Soldiers met while serving together in Virginia and quickly developed a friendship that became more like family.

“When he arrived at our unit, I helped him get settled in, and from that day forward we became brothers,” Quiñones said.

After his friend's death, Quiñones remained close to the family and watched Xavier grow up.

“I’ve watched Xavier grow up over the years,” said Quiñones. “I stayed close because I knew he would grow up without his father, and I wanted him to know what kind of man his father was.”

Years later, when Xavier began considering military service, Quiñones became a mentor.

“Angel helped me build a life plan,” Xavier said. “He guided me through the enlistment process and helped me understand not only the Army, but also education, finances and preparing for the future.”

Xavier chose to join the Army Reserve while pursuing higher education. He plans to attend the University of Puerto Rico at Mayagüez, where he will study business administration and participate in the Reserve Officers' Training Corps program.

“My father also studied at the University of Puerto Rico at Mayagüez,” Xavier said. “It means a lot to continue part of the path he started.”

For the young Puerto Rican, military service is about more than wearing a uniform.

“I believe sacrifice has value for me and for my family,” he said. “I’m building something that will help me grow as an adult and allow me to help the people I love.”

Xavier also hopes his story will inspire other young people who may be facing challenges.

“People who think today’s youth are lost are mistaken,” he said. “There are many young people with a bright future ahead of them. Sometimes they just need structure, guidance and someone who believes in them.”

He credits much of his success to the support of his mother, Madelyn Ubiera, and the family members and mentors who helped shape his future.

“I thank my mother and everyone who has supported me and taught me the values of being a good person,” Xavier said.

He also has a message for young people who may feel uncertain about their future.

“To those who feel lost, without a path or a plan, seek God and keep fighting,” he said. “Don’t give up. Life is about overcoming difficulties. Those who persevere will succeed.”

For Quiñones, watching the son of his friend continue that legacy is deeply meaningful.

“I would have loved for my own son to follow my path, but he chose a different one,” Quiñones said. “Seeing Xavier follow in his father’s footsteps fills me with pride. It honors his father’s memory. It’s as if my own son had joined the Army.”

“I'm extremely proud that, at just 18 years old, he already has a plan for his life.”

As he prepares to depart for basic training later this year, Xavier reflects on the message he would share with his father if given the opportunity.

“I would thank him for giving me life, for the decisions he made and for the legacy he left behind,” Xavier said. “I would thank him for the love that continues to inspire me even after he is gone. I would tell him that he is my inspiration, that many of the decisions I make are driven by my desire to honor his memory, and that I hope he is proud of the person I am becoming.”

As Father’s Day arrives, Xavier will not have the opportunity to celebrate with his father. But as he prepares to wear the uniform and begin his own journey of service, he carries with him something equally powerful: the values, inspiration and legacy of a father whose influence continues to guide his path.

For Xavier Sanoguet Ubiera, his father’s story did not end years ago. It lives on through the choices he makes, the goals he pursues and the service he is about to begin.