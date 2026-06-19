Citrusbug Launched AI-Powered Healthcare App Development Calculator

Healthcare app dev cost calculator by Citrusbug

USA-based AI development agency Citrusbug, launched AI-powered Healthcare App Calculator that helps businesses identify features and estimate development costs.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Citrusbug Technolabs, a leading AI-driven solutions development agency, proudly announced the launch of its AI-powered healthcare app development calculator . The innovative thought and tool built by Citrusbug is dedicated to supporting global healthcare organizations with operations across the USA, Europe, and the Middle East.Specifically designed to help healthcare startups and enterprises, the tools uses AI-powered capabilities to provide actionable insights on development timelines, resource needs, and project complexities, all to guide forward-thinking HealthTech leaders in making data-informed decisions. The powerful healthcare project cost estimation tool actually reflects Citrusbug’s experience in building secure, scalable, and compliant digital healthcare solutions while reducing uncertainty in project planning.“Our AI-powered calculator to estimate the cost of healthcare app development is an extension of our mission to simplify digital healthcare innovation,” said Ishan Vyas, CEO of Citrusbug Technolabs. “Healthcare organizations today need actionable insights to plan their app development projects and vendors efficiently. The custom-built tool utilizes cutting-edge AI technologies to provide precise estimates, helping teams save brainstorming time on decisions and focus on improving patient outcomes.” Citrusbug’s healthcare expertise , combined with its AI, ML, and LLM capabilities, ensures that the calculator not only provides faster cost estimations but also incorporates industry best practices for data security, compliance, and interoperability. By automating the planning and estimation process, the AI-powered tool addresses one of the key challenges of healthcare leaders: accurate project timelines and development scope.This launch marks another milestone in Citrusbug Technolabs’ ongoing commitment to empowering healthcare organizations with intelligent HealthTech solutions. By providing predictive analytics and AI-driven tools, the company continues to support ihealthcare AI initiatives that enhance patient engagement, streamline clinical workflows, and improve operational performance.About Citrusbug TechnolabsCitrusbug Technolabs is a trusted leader for custom healthcare app development powered by AI across the USA, Europe, the Middle East, and Oceania. To support better planning and transparency, we’ve built a healthcare app development cost calculator that helps businesses quickly estimate project budgets based on key features, integrations, and compliance needs.The company specializes in custom software development, AI/ML engineering, cloud solutions, SaaS solutions, mobile app development, and AI consulting, serving diverse industries, including healthcare, finance, retail, and more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.