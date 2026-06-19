Serving Iredell County side by side

If you search the Iredell County staff directory for Richard Fearing, you won’t find just one.

Richard Fearing II – who goes by Rick – joined the County in 2005 as a civil deputy with the Sheriff’s Office. After retiring in 2020 and working in the private sector, Rick returned to the County part-time as a site operator for Solid Waste.

“It feels good to come back, 'cause once you're here for a while, it starts to feel like your second family. You know?” shared Rick.

The other Richard Fearing on the roster is his son, Richard Fearing III (Ricky). After an eleven-year career in the U.S. Navy as a master of arms with the military police, Ricky returned home to Iredell County in search of a new career.

“I grew up watching my dad go to work for the County and remembered following him around to work. When an opportunity opened at the tax office, I applied and feel so lucky for this opportunity,” said Ricky.

As a real property assessor, Ricky travels the County assessing property values.

“In this role I am immersed in the community – seeing parts of it that I typically wouldn't go to – actually seeing the properties and talking to fellow citizens. Getting to know the land and the people has been such an eye-opening and unexpected piece to the job,” said Ricky.

Though the Fearings work in separate departments with different duties, they both agree that there is a common theme to their work.

“Community-oriented is the word that comes to mind. We both are trying to give the best possible service to the community and within the community itself,” said Ricky. “People are the center for a lot of what we do.”

And that community is also one shared between staff members. “When I was in the Sheriff's Office, I had to work with almost every department. So, I know a lot of people in finance and other offices,” Rick said.

“Since I've started with the county, there's more times than not that I'll encounter somebody that's met him (Rick) or known him. ‘Oh, I know your daddy.’ ‘Yeah. I think I know your daddy.’ I mean, we do have the exact same name,” laughed Ricky.

In thinking about each other, the duo was asked to describe the other in a few words.

“Well basically, I just describe a Labrador Retriever. He's loyal. He's always there. He keeps me grounded,” said Ricky. “It was a stretch getting adjusted coming out of the military and then finding a normal day job. So having my dad – he’s been such a good compass for me.”

Rick echoed his son’s sentiments. “I'd say he's got a big heart. He's very smart, and he's a hard worker. Again, we just described two perfect dogs.”

To celebrate Father’s Day, the duo plans to spend some time together at a local gun range, followed by a family gathering with Ricky’s two children — making it a true three-generation celebration.