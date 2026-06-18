Welcome to CSN’s Interim Lead for AI Innovation

June 18 2026

Dear CSN Community,

I’m thrilled to announce that our longtime CSN colleague, Professor Robyn Rohde, has been named Interim Lead for AI Innovation and Stewardship. She will begin in her new role on July 1 and will serve in this role for one year.

This one-year appointment comes at the recommendation of the CSN AI Task Force. Again, I’d like to thank Task Force Chair, Mary Ann Hughes Butts, and her entire team for their dedication to ensuring that CSN remains at the forefront of this emerging and ongoing issue.

Professor Rohde’s role as Interim Lead will be to guide the CSN administration in our consideration of all aspects of Artificial Intelligence when developing policies, procedures and guidelines governing operations at the college.

“Artificial intelligence is one of the most significant developments to impact higher education in my lifetime, and how we respond to it as an institution of higher education matters for so many reasons,” Rohde said. “I am honored to use my training and experience during this one year building phase to help further the important work already begun by the AI Task Force. My hope is that our institution can continue to align around a thoughtful, ethical, and collaborative response that supports innovation while remaining grounded in our mission and commitment to student learning.”

Many of you know Professor Rohde, who joined CSN 16 years ago. Throughout her career as a professor, leader, and innovator, she has built programs, developed training, and led institutional initiatives that support student success and organizational effectiveness.

Her leadership experience includes serving in the CSN Writing Center and Centers for Academic Success, where she helped build programs and staff development initiatives; serving as Athletics Compliance Officer; cofounding the Gender and Sexuality Alliance and Safe Zone Training (formerly QICC); and cofounding the Meaningful Writing Experience scholarship initiative. Rohde is trained in organizational design, community organizing, and change management.

In addition to her work at CSN, she has worked with organizations outside the college on organizational change, technology adoption, leadership development, and AI enablement initiatives, with a focus on ensuring organizations remain human centered while navigating complex technological change and building capacity for innovation and long term success.

Please join me in welcoming Professor Rohde to her new role.

– ‌Stacy

Stacy S. Klippenstein‌, Ed.D.

President

‌‌College of Southern Nevada