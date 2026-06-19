Pavement repairs planned overnight tonight at roundabout in Versailles

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A portion of the roundabout at the intersection of Missouri Route 52 and Missouri Route 5 in Versailles is set to close overnight Thursday, June 18, for pavement repairs.

From 6 p.m. June 18 to 6 a.m. June 19, the portion of the roundabout for Route 52 to continue westbound (southbound Route 5 to westbound Route 52) is expected to be closed and crews plan to flag motorists through the roundabout. These long-term pavement repairs will include removing existing concrete and pouring new concrete in the section.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

MoDOT asks all motorists to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, obeying all traffic signs, and slowing down and moving over in work zones.

For more information about MoDOT projects, traffic updates, or other transportation-related matters, please visit our Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/ or call our 24-hour Customer Service Center at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636). While at modot.org, sign up for work zone updates sent directly to your inbox. Information is also available 24/7 by connecting with us on social media:

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Take the Challenge! Buckle Up/Phone Down

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