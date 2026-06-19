MoDOT announces pre-qualified teams for 291 River Bridge project
LEES SUMMIT, MO - The Missouri Department of Transportation received Statements of Qualifications from teams interested in competing for the contract to design and construct the 291 River Bridge Design-Build Project. This project will include replacement of the northbound bridge and rehabilitation of the southbound bridge. Five teams have been selected to begin developing the proposals for the project.
The pre-qualified teams are:
American Bridge Team
- American Bridge Company, Garver, LLC
Ames Team
- Ames Construction, Inc., HNTB Corporation
Hawkins Team
- Hawkins Construction Company, United Contractors, Inc., HDR Engineering, Inc.,
Lunda Team
- Lunda Construction Co, T.Y. Lin International, GFT Infrastructure, Inc.
Massman Team
- Massman Construction Co., Parsons Transportation Group, Inc., Hg Consult, Inc.
MoDOT will issue the Request for Proposals in early July. The proposals are due in late October with selection of the Best Value Proposer in early December.
For more details about the project, visit the project webpage at 291 River Bridge.
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