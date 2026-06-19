CaratBee Explains Why Certified Lab-Grown Diamond Jewelry Costs Less Without Compromising Quality

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CaratBee reveals how its direct-to-manufacturer model delivers IGI-certified lab-grown diamond and moissanite rings at significantly lower prices.

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One question comes up repeatedly from first-time fine jewelry shoppers: if the diamonds are certified and the craftsmanship is genuine, why does CaratBee cost noticeably less than a traditional jeweler? In response to that recurring question, CaratBee has published a clear breakdown of how its pricing works.CaratBee is more affordable because it uses lab-grown diamonds, which are real diamonds but cost less to produce than mined diamonds, and it sells directly from its own manufacturing facility to customers without the traditional chain of wholesalers, distributors, retailers, and showroom markups.By removing these extra costs and operating on a made-to-order model, CaratBee can offer IGI-certified diamonds and fine jewelry at significantly lower prices without compromising on quality, craftsmanship, or authenticity. In short, the savings come from a more efficient and transparent business model, not from using lower-quality materials.How lab-grown diamond economics workA lab-grown diamond is a real diamond. It shares the same carbon crystal structure, hardness, and optical brilliance as a mined diamond, which is why independent gemological laboratories grade lab-grown and mined stones using the same 4Cs standard of cut, color, clarity, and carat.The difference is in origin. Rather than being extracted through a decades-long mining and global distribution chain, a lab-grown diamond is created in a controlled environment in a matter of weeks. That single difference removes the mining operations, the multi-tier wholesale distribution, and the scarcity-based pricing associated with mined stones. By every measurable property, the stone is a genuine diamond. What is no longer included in the price is the supply chain wrapped around it.A direct-to-manufacturer modelTraditional fine jewelry typically passes through several hands before reaching a buyer, including cutters, wholesalers, distributors, brand markups, and a physical showroom, each adding margin along the way. By the time a ring reaches the display case, its price can reach two to three times its underlying value.CaratBee works directly with its own manufacturing and sells directly to customers, removing those middleman layers and passing the savings on. Each piece is made to order, which also reduces the cost of holding large physical inventory. The result is fine jewelry priced for what it is, rather than for the markup chain it has traditionally carried."Affordable should never mean lower quality, and customers deserve to understand exactly why our pricing is what it is," said Lav Patel. "When the middlemen and the mining premium are removed, what remains is a beautifully made, fully certified piece at an honest price. We would rather explain our pricing openly than have anyone wonder what the catch is. There is no catch, just a more transparent model."Quality that is verified, not assumedTo ensure a lower price is never mistaken for a lower standard, CaratBee backs its pieces with independent verification and customer protections. Stones are IGI-certified and graded for cut, color, clarity, and carat where applicable, so quality is documented by an independent laboratory rather than claimed by the seller.A 30-day return policy gives customers time to see the piece in person before committing, and complimentary resizing helps ensure the right fit after purchase. The brand provides dedicated customer support and worldwide shipping, serving customers across the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and parts of Europe, and has delivered thousands of orders to date. Each piece arrives in premium, gift-ready packaging.Frequently Asked QuestionsWhy are CaratBee's prices lower than those of many traditional jewelers?CaratBee specializes in lab-grown diamonds and sells directly to customers. Because lab-grown diamonds are created in advanced laboratories rather than extracted through costly mining operations, and because we avoid the traditional wholesale and retail markup chain, we can offer exceptional value without compromising on quality.Are lab-grown diamonds real diamonds?Yes. Lab-grown diamonds are real diamonds with the same physical, chemical, and optical properties as mined diamonds. They are identical in hardness, brilliance, and durability, differing only in how they are created.How are lab-grown diamonds graded?Lab-grown diamonds are evaluated using the same internationally recognized 4Cs standards as mined diamonds: Cut, Color, Clarity, and Carat Weight. Independent gemological laboratories use the same grading criteria for both.Are CaratBee diamonds certified?Yes. CaratBee offers IGI-certified lab-grown diamonds. Each certification provides an independent assessment of the diamond's quality characteristics, giving customers confidence in their purchase.What is the difference between a lab-grown diamond and moissanite?A lab-grown diamond is chemically a diamond, while moissanite is a separate gemstone with its own brilliance and a lower price point. CaratBee offers both and encourages customers to choose based on their priorities for budget, appearance, and durability.About CaratBeeCaratBee is a direct-to-consumer fine jewelry brand specializing in lab-grown diamond and moissanite engagement rings wedding bands , and everyday fine jewelry. Built on ethical sourcing, transparent pricing, and customer-first service, CaratBee works directly with its own manufacturing to make certified fine jewelry more accessible without compromising quality. The brand serves customers across the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Europe, and has delivered thousands of orders worldwide. More information is available at caratbee.com.

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