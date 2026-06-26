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Pre-Orders Open June 26: Aliens Queen Alien Statue

Ultimate Diorama Masterline Aliens (Film) Queen Alien

Front

Swappable Parts

Bonus Part

Ultimate Diorama Masterline Aliens (Film) Warrior Xenomorph for Queen Alien

Prime 1 Studio announces a new statue: Queen Alien from " Aliens." Pre-orders June 26, 2026 (JST).

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, June 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prime 1 Studio is proud to announce the preorder opening for the Queen Alien from "Aliens," joining the Ultimate Diorama Masterline series.
Based on James Cameron’s sci-fi horror action film "Aliens," this large-scale diorama captures the Alien hive discovered by Ripley on LV-426 during her mission to rescue Newt. The display measures approximately 140 cm (55 in) in width and recreates key elements of the hive environment surrounding the Queen Alien.
The Queen Alien features a newly sculpted portrait designed to reflect both her commanding presence and her role within the species’ lifecycle. The ovipositor has been recreated using translucent materials, while the paint application is designed to reflect the atmosphere and color palette seen in the film.
The base incorporates numerous creatures and environmental details from the Alien hive, including Ovomorph Eggs, Facehuggers, Chestbursters, and a Warrior Xenomorph. Together, these elements create a display inspired by one of the film’s most memorable settings.
Display options include two swappable heads, two sets of swappable forelegs, two sets of swappable midlegs, and a head stand for exhibiting the alternate portrait.
The Bonus Version includes one Ovomorph Egg bonus part featuring a visible Facehugger inside.
The Queen Alien can also be displayed alongside the Warrior Xenomorph for Queen Alien Expansion Piece, available for preorder simultaneously.
For product details, pricing, and availability, please visit the official Prime 1 Studio website.

Product Name:
Ultimate Diorama Masterline Aliens (Film) Queen Alien Bonus Version
Retail Price USD: $8,699
Edition Size: 40
Arrival Date: February 2028
Scale: Non
H: 75cm W: 140cm D: 88cm (Head Looking Right)
H: 75cm W: 140cm D: 86cm (Head Looking Left)
Weight: Approx. 86.8 kg
Materials: Polystone and other materials
Specifications/Additional Items:
・Aliens Themed Base
・Two (2) Swappable Heads (Looking Right, Looking Left)
・Two (2) Swappable Forelegs (Spread, Folded)
・Two (2) Swappable Midlegs (Spread, Folded)
・One (1) Head Stand
・One (1) Ovomorph Egg [BONUS PART]
Copyright:
TM & © 20th Century Studios


Product Name:
Ultimate Diorama Masterline Aliens (Film) Warrior Xenomorph for Queen Alien
Retail Price USD: $499
Edition Size: 40
Arrival Date: February 2028
Scale: TBD
H: 23cm W: 47cm D: 34cm
Weight: Approx. 1.65 kg
Materials: Polystone and other materials
Specifications/Additional Items:
・Aliens Themed Base
Copyright:
TM & © 20th Century Studios


For more details, visit our online store.

Hiroya Kubota
Prime 1 Studio Co., Ltd.
info@prime1studio.co.jp
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Pre-Orders Open June 26: Aliens Queen Alien Statue

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