JOINT RELEASE: Joint Statement: Democratic Leadership Condemns Calls to Violence

DENVER, CO– House Speaker Julie McCluskie, House Majority Leader Monica Duran, Senate President James Coleman, and Senate Majority Leader Robert Rodriguez today released the following joint statement after a prominent podcaster urged violence targeting public officials:





We are appalled and deeply concerned by a prominent Colorado podcaster’s calls to violence last night. Political violence is never acceptable, and it is a growing cancer on our democracy. We have lost beloved friends and respected colleagues who dedicated their lives to public service and speaking up for what they believed in. In this country, we must resolve our differences through respectful dialogue, understanding and the political process– never violence. We stand together in steadfast opposition to rising violent rhetoric and threats that put people at risk, and we urge Coloradans from all parties in all corners of our state to join us in condemning these despicable comments.