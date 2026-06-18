STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

HAWAIʻI DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

KA ʻOIHANA ALAKAU

ED SNIFFEN

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

HDOT CONTINUES COLLABORATIONS TO ADDRESS WILDFIRE RISK STATEWIDE

Planting of native species on the slopes above Waimea Bay, Oʻahu.

Before and after of the fire break HDOT cut on the City and County of Honolulu wildland in Kapolei.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 18, 2026

26-0273

HONOLULU – As the kau wela or hot season continues the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is outlining its actions to address wildfire risk statewide. HDOT’s wildfire efforts are heavily focused on vegetation management based on priorities received from county fire departments and creation/maintenance of evacuation routes in vulnerable communities.

Vegetation Management – Since 2023, HDOT has been collaborating with county fire departments to remove vegetation in areas with high risk for wildfire ignition.

In Fiscal Year 2026, HDOT crews and contractors cut vegetation in the areas below.

Royal Kunia along Kunia Road and along Anonui and Anoiki Streets

Alongside Koʻoloaʻula Townhomes by Kroc Center

Along the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Pacific Tsunami Center

Makakilo Gulch

Behind Kroc Center

City and County of Honolulu property along Kapolei Parkway

Vegetated area between Komohana Place and Malakole Street

Access Road within Varona Village

Along 87-842 Farrington Highway in Māʻili

Areas identified by fire departments to be addressed:

O‘ahu

Ikuone Place and Manuku Street to Farrington Highway

Mākaha Valley Plantation/Oceanview Estates

Mākaha Valley Road

Kea‘au Beach Park

Honokai Hale

Pikaiolena Street by Black Rock

Oheohe Street, Sea Country

Fort Barrett Road

Kalo‘i Gulch

Komohana Place/Malakole Street

Whitmore Village

Walkerville in Kahuku

Hanaloa and Ka‘uiki Streets

Pokapahu Pl., Poka St., Pana Pl., Paikau St., Makalike Pl., Poka Pl.

Kunia Road – gulch areas

Lumipolu Street

Viewpointe townhomes in Waikele

Maui

Pi‘ilani Highway from North Kῑhei Road to Wailea Ike Drive

Additional areas in Lahaina and Upcountry to be determined

Hawai‘i (Big Island)

Alahaki Road

Discovery Harbour

Nā‘ālehu Town

Kaʻū Baseyard

Kawaihae Village

Old Puakō Road

Pa‘auilo Makai

Native Plantings – According to the National Weather Service, non-native grasses and shrubs cover only 26% of Hawai‘i, but account for 75% of the area burned annually.

HDOT has an annual goal of 1,000 native plantings per year. To date in 2026, we’ve planted over 1,756 native plants, not including 12,375 ʻĀnapanapa, ʻIlima papa, Milo, ʻIlieʻe, Pōhinahina, Pili grass, Ahuʻawa, ʻAuhuhu, Mauʻu and ʻAkiʻaki planted on the slopes above Waimea Bay. A running total of HDOT’s native plantings is online at https://highways.hidot.hawaii.gov/stories/s/Native-Species-Public-Page/w327-azg3

Fire Fighting Mutual Aid – Under the Federal Aviation Administration’s 139.325 Airport Emergency Plan, HDOT Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighters have mutual aid agreements with county fire departments and actively reach out to dispatch to check if assistance is needed during fires.

Evacuation Routes –

Route/Facility Island Status Description Lahaina school evacuation route Maui Completed 2.5 mile route between the Lahainaluna fire lane to the Lahaina Bypass. Mililani Mauka emergency access road O‘ahu Completed 15’ gated gravel road to facilitate emergency evacuation to the H-2 northbound on-ramp Pa‘akea Road O‘ahu Completed Secondary access between Lualualei Naval Road and Hakimo Road Kolekole Pass O‘ahu Usable but additional rock scaling is planned Evacuation route between Nānākuli and Wahiawā through Navy and Army facilities Waikoloa evacuation access to Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway Hawai‘i (Big Island) Completed but additional emergency access route is planned HDOT constructed access between the privately built emergency route and Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway between Mauna Lani Resort and Puakō North Hākau Place connection to Lahaina Bypass Maui Completed Gated access for Kelawea Mauka to Lahaina Bypass to facilitate emergency evacuation Farm Fair emergency road Oahu Completed Path between Saipan Drive and Kamehameha Highway cut in 2025 that can also serve as an emergency route for Whitmore Village and Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam Lahaina Bypass Phase 1C Maui In planning environmental stage Continuation of the Lahaina Bypass northward from Keawe Street to Kaka‘alaneo Drive

As HDOT continues its efforts to reduce fire risk to communities across the state, we encourage everyone to learn about wildfires and make emergency plans in the event of a fire in their area by visiting https://www.hwmo.org/lookout

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