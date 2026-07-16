News Release – DOH Issues Red Placard to Ocean Dim Sum & Food Company, Authorizes Reopening After Correcting Violations

STATE OF HAWAIʻI KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI JOSH GREEN, M.D. GOVERNOR KE KIAʻĀINA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH KA ʻOIHANA OLAKINO KENNETH S. FINK, M.D., MGA, MPH DIRECTOR KA LUNA HOʻOKELE DOH ISSUES RED PLACARD TO OCEAN DIM SUM & FOOD COMPANY, AUTHORIZES REOPENING AFTER CORRECTING VIOLATIONS 26-078 HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Food Safety Branch (FSB) issued a red “closed” placard and immediately shut down Ocean Dim Sum & Food Company, 1150 Bishop St. in Honolulu on July 14. During a routine inspection conducted on July 14, 2026, the DOH inspector noted critical violations including: A handwashing sink is not maintained to be accessible at all times. The handwashing sink previously inside the kitchen was removed.

The DOH inspector observed pork hash, shrimp dumplings and pork buns were not properly labeled with a four-hour discard time. The DOH required the food establishment to take the following corrective actions before it could reopen: Establishment must install a properly functioning handwashing sink in the kitchen. The establishment additionally had two days to ensure all food that is held at room temperature is properly labeled with a “discard” time. A follow-up inspection was completed on Wednesday, July 15, 2026. Establishment had corrected all critical violations including installing a properly functioning handwashing sink. The DOH FSB protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold. # # #

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