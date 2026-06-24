Side Base Launches Japanese Craftsmanship Educational Travel Program for U.S. Student Groups

Students experience stainless steel coloring and laser welding while exploring Suzuka’s manufacturing culture through hands-on workshops.

SUZUKA-CITY, MIE, JAPAN, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Side Base Co., Ltd. has launched a hands-on Japanese manufacturing experience program for student groups and educational travelers visiting Japan from the United States and other countries, with technical supervision and production support from Mori Welding Workshop.

Side Base Co., Ltd. promotes public relations, communications, new business development support, and initiatives that showcase the appeal of manufacturing, with the goal of connecting the technologies and values cultivated by manufacturing companies to future generations and new markets. As part of these efforts, the new program provides international students visiting Japan with opportunities to experience artisan skills and regionally rooted manufacturing culture firsthand.

The program includes stainless steel heat-coloring and laser welding to attach a handle to a cup-shaped stainless steel workpiece. Participants observe the color changes created when heat is applied to metal and take part in a portion of the welding process, creating a one-of-a-kind piece with their own hands. Completed works may be taken home as a lasting reminder of their manufacturing experience in Japan. This program emphasizes the value of the creative process and is not intended to promote the finished product for drinking purposes.

While Suzuka is widely known as a motorsports city, it is also home to a concentration of manufacturing expertise, including automobile and motorcycle production, parts processing, maintenance, and welding. By leveraging the region’s manufacturing heritage and the metalworking and welding expertise of Mori Welding Workshop, the program can be incorporated into Japan study abroad programs, STEM education initiatives, career education, and cultural exchange programs organized by U.S. high schools, universities, and educational organizations.

The program is primarily offered as a mobile workshop and can be arranged in Tokyo, Osaka, Suzuka, and other locations throughout Japan, subject to venue conditions. Because the activities involve the use of a small gas torch and a laser welding machine, venues are generally arranged by schools, travel agencies, or local destination management companies in Japan. Venue approval for the use of open flame and laser welding equipment, adequate workspace, safety distances, ventilation, and, where necessary, a 200V power supply must be confirmed in advance.

Following an inquiry, Side Base Co., Ltd. will review the preferred event date, expected number of participants, desired location, and venue conditions. Information regarding feasibility and a preliminary proposal is generally provided within three to five business days. Reservations become official once both parties agree on venue conditions, event schedule, participant numbers, duration, staffing arrangements, fees, and safety management requirements. Including confirmation and coordination, one to two weeks should generally be allowed before a reservation is finalized. Inquiries are recommended one to two months before the desired event date. For groups of approximately 40 participants, remote locations, interpretation support, or coordination with local destination management companies, inquiries more than two months in advance are recommended. If venue conditions are already in place and schedules permit, events may also be arranged with approximately two weeks’ notice.

When conducted solely by Shuhei Mori, founder and representative of Mori Welding Workshop, approximately five participants can be accommodated per hour. With the addition of an assistant staff member, capacity can increase to approximately ten participants per hour. For a group of around 40 participants, a half-day program of approximately four hours with assistant staff is recommended.

Fees are quoted individually based on the event location, number of participants, program duration, staffing requirements, venue conditions, and travel distance. The base fee is approximately JPY 184,000 excluding travel expenses. An additional assistant staff member is available for JPY 30,000. As examples, programs held in Tokyo are estimated at approximately JPY 286,000, while programs held in Osaka are estimated at approximately JPY 195,000.

For cancellations after a reservation has been confirmed, cancellation fees apply due to material preparation, equipment preparation, staffing arrangements, and travel arrangements. Cancellation fees are 20% from 30 to 15 days before the event date, 50% from 14 to 8 days before the event date, and 100% from 7 days before the event date. Schedule changes or cancellations resulting from force majeure will be handled through consultation between both parties.

To ensure safety, participants receive instructions before beginning, assistance during operation, and guidance regarding movement within the workspace. Activities are conducted individually and in sequence. Side Base Co., Ltd. maintains event insurance coverage, and any injuries or accidents will be addressed within the scope of the applicable insurance policy. For international student groups, explanations may be supported through real-time translation tools as needed.

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