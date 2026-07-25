Japan Volleyball Welcomes a World-First Professional Team Managed by University Students in Kyoto

KYOTO VALLEY: World-First Professional Team Managed by University Students

NAKAGYO WARD, KYOTO CITY, KYOTO, JAPAN, July 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KYOTO VALLEY Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Nakagyo Ward, Kyoto City; President: Shoji Emori) will hold a press conference on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, in Kyoto to announce the launch of its new professional men's volleyball team.

The team is the first of its kind in Japan—and one of the very few worldwide—to place university students at the forefront of professional club management. Born from Japan volleyball, this innovative initiative introduces a new model that combines elite competition with hands-on sports training in sports business, and KYOTO VALLEY invites international media to learn more about this unique project.

Team Highlights

- Japan's first professional volleyball club managed primarily by university students, who oversee club operations, planning, marketing and public relations.

- A pioneering initiative unlike any other in global professional sports, presenting a new management model emerging from Japan volleyball that could inspire sports organizations around the world.

- By giving students practical experience in professional sports management, the project proposes a new approach to developing the next generation of talent for Japan sports.

Press Conference Details

- Date: Tuesday, July 28, 2026

- Time: 2:00 p.m.–3:00 p.m. (JST)

- Registration: From 1:30 p.m.

- Venue: Kyoto Keizai Center, 4th Floor (Conference Room 4-F)

- Address: 78 Kankobokocho, Shijo-dori Muromachi Higashi-iru, Shimogyo Ward, Kyoto, Japan

*The coverage may be published only after 2:00 p.m. JST on July 28, 2026.

Invitation to International Media

- This press conference is organized primarily by university students and offers international media a rare opportunity to witness the launch of a groundbreaking professional sports project.

- Media representatives unable to attend in person are welcome to request individual online interviews. Please contact us by email with your preferred date and time.

Media Registration

Journalists wishing to attend are asked to submit the following information by 5:00 p.m. JST on Monday, July 27, 2026:

- Media outlet

- Representative's name

- Contact information

- Number of attendees (for in-person coverage)

- Preferred date and time (for online interviews)

Registration: Uehara

Email: uehara@risseisha.com

Media Contact

- KYOTO VALLEY Co., Ltd.

- Contact: Uehara

- Tel: +81-90-6758-8131

- Email: uehara@risseisha.com

Company Profile

- Company: KYOTO VALLEY Co., Ltd.

- Head Office: Hirai Building 5F, 222 Hashibenkeicho, Nakagyo Ward, Kyoto, Japan

- President: Shoji Emori

- Established: July 2026

- Capital: JPY 10 million

- Business: Operation of a professional volleyball team

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