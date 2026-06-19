Hoskins, MLBC Introduce Reparative Justice Package

Democratic lawmakers introduce legislation to address systemic injustices

Members of the MLBC and stakeholders stand together at the Reparative Justice Press Conference on Thursday, June 18, 2026, in Lansing.

LANSING, Mich., June 18, 2026 — State Rep. Jason Hoskins (D-Southfield) joined fellow members of the Michigan Legislative Black Caucus for a press conference today to speak about the introduction of the Reparative Justice Package.

“Our history is not distant. Its effects are still with us today. If we are serious about addressing systemic challenges, we must do so based on facts, evidence, and sound data,” said state Rep. Jason Hoskins (D-Southfield). “We often hear the phrase, ‘You can’t fix what you don’t measure.’ This legislation puts that principle into practice by allowing us to move from assumptions to evidence, and from anecdotes to facts.”

Black Michiganders face documented disparities in maternal health outcomes, environmental exposure, and economic opportunity — disparities whose causes can be traced through decades of discriminatory public policy decisions.

“I am honored to be working on this legislation because every community deserves to know that its history matters and that its experiences are recognized. These bills take important steps toward understanding Black history and building a stronger future for Michigan. Good public policy should be informed by facts. Especially, because before we can address longstanding inequities, we have a responsibility to fully examine the historical record and understand how the policies of the past continue to shape opportunities today,” said state Rep. Donavan McKinney (D-Detroit).

Michigan currently places descendants of enslaved Americans, African immigrants, and Caribbean immigrants into a single demographic category. Although these communities share important experiences, they have distinct histories and may face different outcomes.

“This package is built on the belief that effective policymaking requires engagement, accountability, and reliable information. Understanding our past and documenting our shared experiences strengthens our communities and ensures that future generations have access to that history,” said state Rep. Brenda Carter (D-Pontiac). “Michigan has established offices and commissions to engage with and advocate for many communities across our state. My bill recognizes that descendants of individuals emancipated from slavery in the United States also deserve a dedicated office to coordinate resources, conduct research, preserve history, and advise policymakers on issues affecting their communities.”

The three-bill package would:

Create a voluntary option within state data collection systems for individuals who identify as descendants of people enslaved in the United States, commonly referred to as American Freedmen.

Establish the Office of Freedmen Affairs.

Create the American Freedmen Reparations Commission.

“A great American once said that, as Americans, we must practice our right to dream. Our dream is a Michigan that fully embraces both justice and equality. I believe justice is the twin of equality, and neither can truly exist without the other. As we pursue this legislative process, we hope Michigan will commit itself to both principles. By confronting history honestly and working together toward meaningful solutions, we can strengthen our communities and move closer to the promise of a more perfect union,” said Ernest Russell, President of the Freedmen Agenda League of Michigan.

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