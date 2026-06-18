Veterans may be eligible for TSA PreCheck at no cost

On Jan. 4, 2025, the VETS (Veterans Expedited TSA Screening) Safe Travel Act (Public Law 118-238) was signed into law, which allows certain Veterans who meet specific criteria to receive TSA PreCheck enrollment at no cost.

TSA PreCheck provides an expedited airport screening process, allowing travelers to enjoy a secure and streamlined security screening experience. Learn more about this program online.

Eligible Veterans for the TSA PreCheck enrollment fee waiver are those who VA has determined have a service-connected disability requiring the use of a VA-issued wheelchair or prosthetic limb, due to loss or loss of use of an extremity, full or partial paralysis, or permanent blindness. Eligible Veterans must also be enrolled in VA healthcare.

If you meet the eligibility requirements above, we sent you a TSA PreCheck enrollment letter. To access the letter confirming your eligibility requirements, follow these steps:

Sign into your VA account . If you don’t have a verified VA account, you can create an account by following the instructions online.

If you don’t have a verified VA account, you can create an account by following the instructions online. Under the Benefits and Healthcare dropdown, select Records, then click Download your VA benefits letters.

Click the link, Get your VA benefit letters.

or

Please note that receiving this letter does not guarantee free TSA PreCheck enrollment. In addition to meeting the minimum eligibility requirements under the VETS Safe Travel Act, you must meet TSA’s standard citizenship and security requirements, including a background check. Veterans may be ineligible due to incomplete or false application information, certain violations of federal security regulations, or disqualifying criminal offenses and other factors. TSA shall waive the enrollment fee subject to availability of funds.

If you wish to take advantage of this benefit, please visit TSA online for detailed instructions on completing your enrollment. You must provide a copy of your letter during the TSA PreCheck enrollment process.

Regardless of whether you meet the requirements for a free TSA PreCheck enrollment, if you are a Veteran with a disability and need extra assistance at security screenings, you can request help through TSA Cares. For more information on TSA Cares, call (855) 787-2227. Please contact TSA at least 72 hours prior to travel for any questions about screening policies, procedures and what to expect at security checkpoints.

For more information about TSA PreCheck, call 1-866-289-9673. VETS Safe Travel Act eligibility information and resources are available online.