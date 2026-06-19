Coffia Introduces Resolution Honoring Cherry Industry Day

LANSING, Mich., June 18, 2026 — Yesterday, state Rep. Betsy Coffia (D-Traverse City) welcomed 2025-26 National Cherry Queen, Ainslee Hewitt, on the House floor and introduced House Resolution 334 to declare June 17, 2026, as Cherry Industry Day in the state of Michigan.

“It was an honor to welcome members of the Michigan cherry industry and the 2025-26 National Cherry Queen, Ainslee Hewitt, who will be attending medical school. Between our changing climate, unpredictable weather and prices skyrocketing for farmers, I know this has not been an easy year for cherry farmers. But, I want to sincerely thank all the hardworking farmers, growers and agricultural workers who continue to make Michigan the Cherry Capital of the World!” Coffia said.

Michigan produces 70% of the U.S. total tart cherry supply, making it the nation’s leading producer. After a spring frost, it is estimated that farmers may harvest less than 50 million pounds this year, down from the typical 170 million to 200 million pounds.

“The devastating losses facing Michigan’s tart cherry growers are a stark reminder of the challenges our agriculture communities face from increasingly unpredictable weather. These family farms are the backbone of our state’s economy and heritage, and we must ensure they have the resources and support needed to recover from this year’s historic crop damage and remain competitive for generations to come,” Coffia continued.

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