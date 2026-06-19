TFFR Retirement Education Workshop - Bismarck
Retirement Education Workshops play a crucial role in guiding Teachers' Fund for Retirement members towards their retirement goals. The workshops are especially beneficial for members who are within 1-10 years of retirement, providing them with essential information and guidance as they prepare for this significant life transition.
The half-day workshop topics include a TFFR program overview, estate and financial planning, health insurance options, and working after retirement. The agenda is the same for both the virtual and the face-to-face event, 9:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
This face-to-face event will be hosted at the BPS Career Academy, 1221 College Drive, Bismarck, ND. Pre-registration is required to ensure adequate space is available.
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