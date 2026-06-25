Tactis selected to build Legacy Fund website; Devii, a North Dakota company, will serve as subcontractor

BISMARCK, ND – The North Dakota Retirement and Investment Office (RIO) has selected Tactis LLC, a Washington, D.C.-based customer experience and digital engineering firm, to design, build, and manage a new Legacy Fund website that will provide North Dakotans with greater transparency and easier access to information about the state’s sovereign wealth fund. Devii, a North Dakota-based technology company, will serve as a subcontractor, providing secure data management solutions.

"The Legacy Fund website will bring together investment information, performance data, and educational resources into a single public-facing platform,” said RIO Executive Director Jodi A. Smith. “Rather than requiring North Dakotans to navigate multiple websites, reports and board materials, the site will provide a more accessible and transparent view of the fund, its investments and how earnings are used."

RIO selected Tactis following a competitive procurement process that evaluated vendors on technical capability, security, accessibility, experience with public sector digital platforms, and overall value.

Currently, the Legacy Fund’s investment information is only available through static reports and board materials. The website will make the information more accessible by providing interactive tools, searchable data, and enhanced reporting features. It is expected to launch in November 2026.

“A public site is only as good as the experience people have using it,” said Chief Growth Officer Todd Coen of Tactis. “Our focus will be on developing a site that makes it easier for North Dakotans to learn how the Legacy Fund is invested and managed for the state’s long-term benefit.”

The website is being developed in response to state statute (HB 1319, 2025 Regular Session, sponsored by Jamestown-area Representatives Bernie Satrom, Mitch Ostlie and Senator Cole Conley), which requires the State Investment Board (SIB) to maintain a publicly accessible website listing all of the Legacy Fund’s investments.

The SIB and RIO supported the legislation. "As the Legacy Fund continues to grow, the website will provide North Dakotans with a centralized source for holdings and performance information, and fund reporting," said Smith.

Established through a constitutional amendment approved by voters in 2010, the Legacy Fund is currently valued at $14.5 billion. RIO invests the fund’s assets under the direction of the SIB and the Legacy and Budget Stabilization Fund Advisory Board, and in accordance with state law. Decisions regarding the use of Legacy Fund earnings are made through the legislative process.