PALS 26 Concludes with a Renewed Commitment to Regional Cooperation

CAMP H.M. SMITH, Hawaii– Lt. Gen. James Glynn, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, concluded the 12th annual Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium with a closing ceremony at the Daniel K. Inouye Asia Pacific Center for Security Studies in Honolulu, Hawaii, June 18, 2026.

Allied and partnered littoral leaders invested in upholding a free and open Indo-Pacific attended this year’s symposium and participated in key leader engagements, panel discussions, and briefs throughout the week.

“We dedicate this forum to forging a more cohesive, interoperable network of capable and influential leaders committed to unified action,” said Lt. Gen. Glynn. “The free and open Indo-Pacific relies on a sustained security environment that we all are committed to, by operating in synergy, by harnessing our collective will, and remaining vigilant in upholding our sovereignty.”

Some key topics discussed throughout the symposium included littoral maneuver in competition and crisis, logistics for all-domain operations in contested environments, and maritime enforcement to uphold sovereignty and international law. Delegates also examined the integration of autonomous systems and strategies to counter their use, the role of shared values in strengthening regional partnerships, and the continued relevance of amphibious warfighting in modern operational contexts. In addition to these discussion topics, participants explored best practices for integrating joint and combined forces in training and real-world operations, as well as modernization initiatives and emerging technologies that enhance interoperability and mission effectiveness.

The PALS motto, “Stronger together” serves as a reminder that regular collaboration among allies and partners is the foundation of our ability to respond to crises, compete in uncertainty, and win in conflict.

Established by MARFORPAC in 2015, PALS continues serving as the premier annual gathering of regional amphibious and maritime force leaders across the Indo-Pacific. The relationships strengthened at PALS are the cornerstone of a free and open Indo-Pacific for all nations. This year’s symposium hosted delegations from 25 countries including: Australia, Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, France, Germany, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Peru, Philippines, Republic of Korea, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Tonga, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific is the largest operational command in the Marine Corps. Pacific Marines serve as an expeditionary force-in-readiness, and they operate as air-ground-logistics teams and are forward positioned and actively employed throughout the Indo-Pacific every day.

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PALS 26 queries can be directed via e-mail to marforpaccommstrat@usmc.mil. The PALS feature page on DVIDS will provide imagery daily for use and distribution: https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/PALS.