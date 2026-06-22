NAVFAC Washington Holds Early FY27 Execution Planning Brief to Sharpen Proactive Posture

WASHINGTON NAVY YARD — Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington hosted its Fiscal Year (FY) 2027 Perform-to-Plan and End-of-Fiscal-Year (P2P/EOFY) Draft Execution Plan at the Admiral Gooding Center, Washington Navy Yard, June 17, 2026. The event brought together leadership and staff to align on the command’s proposed construction, engineering, and contracting execution strategy well ahead of the new fiscal year. It also marked a deliberate effort by NAVFAC Washington to shift from a reactive to a proactive planning culture -- a theme underscored by Commanding Officer Capt. Daniel Schmitt in his opening remarks.

“We have to continue to move to a more proactive posture, deliberately plan our execution to have a performance baseline, and transparently communicate our plan with our Supported Commanders,” Schmitt told attendees.

Schmitt noted that while NAVFAC Washington conducted a similar P2P exercise at the start of FY26, the session was intentionally scheduled even earlier in the planning cycle -- a concept he described as “moving further left” -- to give leadership greater visibility into potential risks and more time to respond.

“If we sense a risk, it allows us a little bit of runtime,” he said, adding that options could include finding alternative approaches to accomplishing work, seeking additional support, deferring tasks or making the case for additional resources.

Outgoing Operations Officer Cmdr. Christopher Fairfield, echoed the importance of organizational unity in the planning effort. He emphasized that the brief was designed to produce a single, command-wide execution plan -- not separate roadmaps for individual subordinate elements.

“We established together that this is our proposed execution plan for FY27 -- as NAVFAC Washington, as one organization,” Fairfield said. “We have to be aligned in everything, work collaboratively, and balance resources to achieve what is expected of us.”

Fairfield noted the plan is not yet finalized, with the command expecting to refine and confirm its course of action during the coming months. He noted the exercise was also about instilling accountability across the team.

The FY27 P2P reflects NAVFAC Washington’s broader effort to improve delivery of construction, engineering, and contracting while ensuring leadership, at all levels, has the situational awareness needed to make timely, informed decisions heading into FY27.