2026 Summer Program Guide

East Greenwich Community Services & Parks Releases Summer 2026 Program Guide

The East Greenwich Community Services & Parks Department has released its Summer 2026 Program Guide, packed with programs, camps, events, and activities for residents of all ages.

Highlights include:

For families and youth, Summer Buddies returns as a three-week camp for ages 4–6 at Frenchtown School, joined by specialty camps in dance, art, science, video game design, and cheerleading. New this summer, EG Rec launches its first-ever Girls Summer Basketball League, with boys leagues also returning at the brand-new Donnie Bowen Basketball Court at Eldredge Field. A new partnership with L.L.Bean brings stand-up paddleboarding and kayaking workshops to Scalloptown Park in August for ages 8–14.

Adult fitness programming runs throughout the summer at the Swift Community Center gym, including Pilates, Zumba, Barre Fitness, Body Conditioning, and more. Tennis and pickleball programs return at Municipal and Frenchtown Courts, led by instructors Kristen Coker and Pam Dodman.

Senior programs include an expanded Mahjong schedule with the popular Mahjong July Jubilee in the Park on July 22 at Academy Field, plus card games, fitness classes, art, writing, philosophy, health screenings, and a trip to The Big E in September.

The free East Greenwich Summer Series returns on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Academy Field at 6 p.m., featuring family entertainment and live concerts through mid-August.

This summer also marks a significant transition for the department. Parks Superintendent Bill Pagliarini retires after 16 years of dedicated service, with Peter Cambio stepping into the role. Rachel Arbige has been promoted to Adult and Senior Recreation Services Manager, and Joshua Wolff to Youth Recreation Services Manager. Construction on the new Swift Community Center is more than 75% complete, with a target opening in September, and the Scalloptown Park Dog Park project is currently under RIDEM permitting review.

Registration opens June 24 at 10:00 a.m. at egrecreation.recdesk.com.

For more information, contact the Community Services & Parks Department at 401-886-8626