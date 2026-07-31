RI250 Commission ~ History, Events & Resources

The RI250 Commission consists of 30 appointed members. It is tasked with encouraging civic pride, supporting economic development, and sharing our state’s history through organizing and participating in activities marking Rhode Island’s role in the American Revolution. Since 2021, the Commission has facilitated and promoted American Revolution-related activities throughout the state, and its work will continue through the nation’s Semiquincentennial in 2026.

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