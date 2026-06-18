Correcting Misconceptions About Juneteenth

We’re getting ready to celebrate Juneteenth across the museum system and beyond!

Juneteenth is often celebrated as the end of slavery in the United States. And while it was an important step toward slavery’s abolition, the story is more complicated than that.

Also known as Emancipation Day, this holiday commemorates the arrival of Union soldiers in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, to take the city from Confederates and put the Emancipation Proclamation, the document which freed enslaved people in areas controlled by the Confederacy, into practice.

The timeline and details of Juneteenth are often boiled down in a way that confuses important nuances. So, as we get ready for the festivities, let’s explore some of the common misconceptions surrounding Juneteenth.

MISCONCEPTION #1: “Slavery was abolished in the United States on Juneteenth.”

FACT: Slavery was abolished nationally when the 13th Amendment was ratified on Dec. 6, 1865, almost six months after Juneteenth.

Almost three years earlier, President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation as a measure to win the Civil War. The proclamation moved toward making the end to slavery a clear objective of the war and encouraged people to self-emancipate and move behind Union lines to weaken the Confederacy.

It was the first time a sitting president had taken major action against slavery.

Still, it’s important to note that the proclamation only applied to enslaved people in Confederate areas that hadn’t been captured by the Union. It didn’t include those in Confederate areas that had previously been taken by U.S. troops or Union border states where slavery was still legal.

Additionally, it often didn’t take practical effect until the military came to enforce its orders, so slavery could still be in place until Union soldiers arrived.

So, by itself, the Emancipation Proclamation didn’t truly end slavery. To completely abolish slavery across the country, it took the 13th Amendment to the Constitution.

However, the proclamation enabled Black men to join the United States Army, positioning them to take an active role in gaining freedom for Black people.

So why is Juneteenth significant?

Galveston was one of the last places to come under Union control during the Civil War, which also made it one of the last places to see abolition legally proclaimed in the Confederate areas.

Juneteenth marks the day that the words of the Emancipation Proclamation became reality.

MISCONCEPTION #2: “Enslaved people in Texas didn’t know they were free until Juneteenth.”

FACT: News of the Emancipation Proclamation reached Texas long before June 19, 1865. Thanks to robust communication efforts between communities of enslaved people, many people likely already knew about the promise of freedom. But until the Union arrived to enforce the Emancipation Proclamation’s orders, there was no guarantee the words would be acted upon.

MISCONCEPTION #3: “Juneteenth is a state holiday in Indiana.”

FACT: Juneteenth is not a state holiday in Indiana. It became a federal holiday in 2021.

However, Black Hoosiers have been celebrating freedom since the Emancipation Proclamation was issued, with Emancipation Day festivities being documented in Indiana newspapers as early as 1869. Many celebrations fell on Jan. 1 when the Emancipation Proclamation was first issued.

Excerpt from the Daily State Sentinel on Jan. 1, 1869

But increasingly, people have chosen Juneteenth to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States. And in recent years, the holiday has become more widely recognized and celebrated in Indiana thanks to the dedicated efforts of Fay Williams, an attorney and civil rights activist who was instrumental in raising awareness and recognition of Juneteenth in the state.

You can learn more about Williams’ impact in this video.

However you celebrate this Juneteenth, we hope you dive deep into the “why” behind this incredible day and the important impact it had on our country’s story.