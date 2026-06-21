Hispanic Contractor Launches 1st Fully Bilingual App Built for Subcontractors

FieldSub co-founders Michael Ajayi and Samuel Matos built the first fully bilingual app created specifically for subcontractors.

Founded by Hispanic contractor, FieldSub helps subcontractors manage jobs, crews, estimates, tools, fleet, and profitability which an AI Personal Assistant.

For too long, Spanish-speaking subcontractors have been overlooked. FieldSub gives every subcontractor the tools to grow, whether they work in English or Spanish.” — Samuel Matos

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hispanic Contractor Launches 1st Fully Bilingual App Built for SubcontractorsFounded by contractor Samuel Matos and former Amazon software engineer Michael Ajayi, FieldSub helps subcontractors manage jobs, crews, clients, tools, fleet vehicles, and profitability from one platform.What began as a chance conversation between two fathers at a local park has become a software company with a mission to transform how subcontractors run their businesses.FieldSub, the first fully bilingual business management platform built specifically for subcontractors, was founded by Hispanic entrepreneur Samuel Matos and former Amazon software engineer Michael Ajayi after discovering a common problem: subcontractors are the backbone of the construction industry, yet most software solutions are built for general contractors, not the tradespeople performing the work every day.Matos knows the struggle firsthand.Years ago, after falling on hard times financially, his wife launched a residential cleaning company called My Clean Casa. With determination and a willingness to take on any opportunity, the family worked to build the business one customer at a time. What started as cleaning homes soon opened doors to larger opportunities.One day, a painter failed to show up for a project. The homeowner asked if they could help solve the problem. They accepted the challenge.That decision changed everything.The homeowner turned out to be a large real estate investor with hundreds of properties. The relationship led to additional projects, referrals, and opportunities that eventually grew into Carolina Construction Bros , a full-service construction company serving residential and commercial clients throughout North Carolina.As the company expanded, so did the challenges. Managing crews, schedules, subcontractors, estimates, invoices, materials, equipment, customers, and profitability across multiple projects became increasingly difficult. The spreadsheets, text messages, phone calls, and disconnected software systems created inefficiencies that consumed valuable time."The construction work wasn't the hardest part," said Samuel Matos, Founder and CEO of FieldSub. "The hardest part was keeping everything organized while trying to grow. Every day felt like juggling dozens of moving pieces."The demand for additional services eventually led to the launch of Restore By Grace , a restoration company focused on water, fire, mold, and storm damage recovery. Operating multiple businesses exposed the same challenge repeatedly: there was no simple platform designed specifically for subcontractors and growing trade businesses.The idea for FieldSub was born when Matos met Michael Ajayi at a local park while their children were playing together. Ajayi, an experienced software engineer with a background that included Amazon, noticed Matos managing schedules, pricing requests, customer communications, employee coordination, and subcontractor relationships directly from his phone.As the two talked, they realized thousands of subcontractors across the country were facing the same challenges. Most software products were designed for large contractors or enterprise companies, leaving small and midsize subcontractors underserved.Together, they decided to build a solution.What started as a simple idea quickly evolved into a larger mission. The founders believed subcontractors deserved the same level of technology and efficiency available to larger companies, without the complexity or high costs. They envisioned a platform that could helpThe result is FieldSub, an all-in-one platform that combines scheduling, estimating, invoicing, crew management, fleet management, tool tracking, change orders, subcontractor bidding, customer communication, QuickBooks integration, payment processing, and an AI-powered business companion into a single bilingual platform.Designed for roofing, plumbing, electrical, HVAC, landscaping, flooring, painting, restoration, cleaning, and other trades, FieldSub helps subcontractors spend less time managing paperwork and more time serving customers and growing profitable businesses.FieldSub officially launches on July 4, 2026, and is now accepting early users interested in becoming Founding Contractors. Founding Contractors will receive early access to the platform and help shape future features and improvements through direct feedback to the leadership team.Beyond software, FieldSub is committed to making an impact. The company donates $1 from every paid subscriber to Mercy Bilingual School in Honduras, helping provide educational opportunities for underserved children and families.Built by subcontractors, for subcontractors, FieldSub represents the founders' belief that the people building America's homes, businesses, and communities deserve technology built specifically for them.To learn more or become a Founding Contractor, visit FieldSub.com.Media Contact:Attention: Media Teampress@fieldsub.com

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