From ultramarathoner to running mentor

All American Airmen make a commitment to embody the warrior ethos, a mindset of mental fortitude, tireless motivation and an unwavering commitment that is required to serve in the U.S. Air Force. Tech. Sgt. Timothy Kosteczko, 105th Airlift Wing inspections coordinator, has made the physical fitness aspect of the warrior ethos a priority in his professional and personal life.

On May 2, 2026 Kosteckzo completed a 50-mile ultramarathon in 8 hours 12 minutes and 19 seconds for a not-for-profit land trust. The event was a fundraiser for the protection of natural land in the Shawangunk Ridge, the easternmost section of the Appalachian Mountains in New York. His outlook and commitment to the warrior ethos helped him through this race, he said.

“At any point in an ultra you could hit a dark spot, things could go south, you are going to hurt, be exhausted and want to quit, but if you don’t listen, you make it to the finish line,” said Kosteczko.

This perseverance mindset didn't only help him run an ultramarathon. It also helped him solve a problem he ran into at work.

While working in the Inspector General’s office, Kosteczko reviewed mock Air Force Physical Fitness Assessment results and noticed Airmen struggling to adjust to the new standards, the most noticeable being the run distance increasing from 1.5 miles to 2 miles.

“I wanted to come up with an idea of something we could do to be more inclusive of everybody,” Kosteczko explained. “We see this problem coming down with the new PT standards, let's give a solution and put it out there.”

He thought about many different solutions and believed the best way to lead and uplift the Airmen around him was by sharing his running experience and skills. With the help of the 105th’s chaplain team, Kosteczko began to host group runs focusing on resiliency and improving 2-mile run times. These group runs would later manifest into him starting an official run group with Airmen at the 105th.

The running group utilizes a fitness app that tracks and posts the data for various types of workouts, then allows other group members to like and comment on the activity. Airmen can post their individual activities or include wingmen.

The main activity the group focuses on is running and other forms of cardio. The run group allows Airmen to set intentional goals such as improving PT run times, hit new milestones for distance, set personal challenges and beat personal records, complete weekly total mile goals as a group- all while being part of a community of other Airmen who raise each other up while trying to improve their overall physical fitness.

“I joined the 105th run group to improve my physical fitness,” said Master Sgt. Kerry Baran, 105th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aircraft mechanic. “It's a great place to reach out to other individuals if you need a running partner. It builds camaraderie, and it's kept me consistent for several weeks.”

As a noncommissioned officer, Kosteczko embodies leadership by using his running experiences to cultivate a culture that promotes the Air Force’s warrior ethos. His goal with the run group is to allow Airmen to find encouragement while running with peers and help Airmen improve their PT results.

“I want people coming up behind me to see what their full potential is,” he said. “I'm just trying to get people outside or get them involved in running, encourage them to see their potential and realize that they have a lot more ability than they think.”

Kosteczko is the head administrator for the 105th Airlift Wing’s online run group, which has almost 80 total members and continues to grow while helping Airmen at the 105th find their stride.