Retool unveils first platform to extend enterprise governance to all AI-coded apps

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Retool extends enterprise governance to AI-built apps, letting teams build with any tool while ensuring security, compliance, and auditability in production.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retool, the governed platform where AI development is fast for builders and safe for the business, trusted by over 10,000 organizations, announced that teams can now build with any AI coding tool and deploy directly to production with enterprise governance enforced automatically. The company also announced availability of its new app builder and released a survey of 300 C-suite executives on the state of governance and generative AI in the enterprise.

"AI is transforming how software gets built, but it hasn't solved how software gets governed and shipped, and that gap is exactly where enterprises get exposed," said David Hsu, CEO and founder of Retool. "Retool gives teams the freedom to build with any AI tool they want, with the assurance that everything they deploy meets the security and compliance standards their business actually requires."

The Governance Gap in AI Development

AI code generators, vibe-coding tools, and autonomous coding agents have made it possible for developers and non-developers alike to produce working prototypes in minutes. But none of those tools are accountable for that software when it runs. They lack a comprehensive data permission model, a vetted and secure resource access layer, or detailed audit logs. When an AI-generated app touches production data, the governance risk lands entirely on the enterprise — creating a mounting challenge for IT departments tasked with securing both visible code and shadow AI.

"We want teams to be able to build responsibly without creating new risk," said Iraklis Pappas, Global Head of AI at Colgate-Palmolive. "The challenge is not just speed; it is making sure the right governance, permissions, and auditability are built into how AI-enabled applications move into production."

Build from Anywhere. Ship in Retool.

Security in Retool lives underneath the app. Permissions are attached to data sources and enforced by the platform universally — whether an app was built in Retool's new AI-native builder, created with Lovable, Replit, Cursor, Codex, or Kiro, generated by Claude Code via MCP, imported from an existing React codebase, or assembled from a Figma file. From the moment anything lands in Retool, it automatically inherits the organization's existing permissions, audit trails, and resource-level policies.

Retool's build-anywhere platform also extends application-layer governance across ecosystem partners like Snowflake. "By combining Retool's capabilities with Snowflake, we are designing a path for customers to turn conversational prompts into production-ready applications at lightning speed and with complete peace of mind," said Unmesh Jagtap, Director of Product at Snowflake.

Survey: The State of Enterprise AI Governance

Conducted by third-party research firm Wynter, Retool's survey of 307 CTOs, CISOs, and CIOs surfaced critical findings about how enterprises are struggling to keep pace with AI-driven development:

- 93% of respondents are concerned about vibe-coded tools running in production; 38% call it a top operational risk.

- 59% could not confirm whether they've experienced an AI-caused production incident, and only 19% could definitively say they haven't — because of monitoring they have in place.

- Only 8% describe their organization's governance as "strong." The majority describe it as functional but requiring significant manual effort (40%), uneven across teams (37%), or reactive (10%).

- Only 5% are "very confident" they have full visibility into all production internal tools; nearly 95% of leaders acknowledge at least some gaps.

- 90% say business pressure to enable AI building has increased in the past 12 months.

One survey respondent summarized the core concern: "Ownership decay. When anyone can ship a tool in an afternoon, nobody signs up to maintain it. AI failures are silent — confident output that's quietly wrong — so rot stays invisible until something breaks."

Availability

Retool's governed build-anywhere platform is available now. New Enterprise plan customers who sign by September 30, 2026 get AI credits worth up to $10,000 annually. The announcement follows Retool's new integrations with Snowflake and a multi-year strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

For more information, visit www.retool.com or read the full launch blog at www.retool.com/blog/retool-launches-react-ai-app-builder. For press inquiries, contact press@retool.com.

Vibe coded apps meet enterprise security in Retool

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