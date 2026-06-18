Images of Victory Week
Photo By Robert Timmons | Sgt. Maj. Jonathan Duncan, Army Training Center and Fort Jackson operations sergeant...... read more read more
Photo By Robert Timmons | Sgt. Maj. Jonathan Duncan, Army Training Center and Fort Jackson operations sergeant major, drives the ball off the tee during the Victory Week golf tournament held June 12 at the Fort Jackson Golf Club. see less | View Image Page
Fort Jackson celebrated its 109th anniversary and the Army’s 251st birthday during a weeklong series of events June 8-13.
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