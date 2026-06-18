Alexander County provides update on major water and sewer projects

Alexander County continues to make significant investments in water and sewer infrastructure to expand access, improve system reliability, enhance fire protection capabilities, and support future growth across the county.

Several major projects are currently underway and are expected to be completed over the next year.

One of the county’s largest efforts is the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) water line expansion project, which is scheduled for completion in fall 2026. Initially approved by the Alexander County Board of Commissioners in 2022, the work utilizes federal ARPA funds allocated to the county in 2021, with a total cost of approximately $6.4 million.

The initiative includes approximately 42,500 linear feet of water lines in areas where residents expressed interest in obtaining water service. Project areas include Stan-De-La Drive/Gina Drive/Dwayne Drive, Greene Street, Caldwell Pond Road/John Cline Road, Jenkins Moose Road, McAlpin Lane, Advent Church Road, Shepherd Court, Hefner Lane, Kirby Lackey Road/Glass Road, Shook Lane/Jimmy Shook Lane, Hickory Hollow Lane, Bowman Court, Twins Cove Road, and Laurel Ridge Lane.

Work is about to begin on the Three Forks Church Road water line extension project, which is expected to be completed in fall 2026. The work includes approximately 10,000 linear feet of 8-inch water lines extending from Kirby Lackey Road to Three Forks Baptist Church.

The total cost is approximately $1.9 million and is funded primarily through a grant from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality.

Construction also continues on improvements to the Bethlehem water system, including a new elevated water tank and booster station that will improve pressure and reliability for current and future needs.

The Bethlehem water tank, expected to be completed in fall 2026, includes construction of a 750,000-gallon elevated tank along with water line improvements. The total cost is approximately $5.4 million, with the majority funded through state grants totaling more than $4.6 million. Work is currently underway.

The Bethlehem booster station, expected to be completed in spring 2027, will support operation of the new water tank. The booster station will be located at the corner of Shiloh Church Road and Steel Bridge Loop. The total cost is approximately $2.4 million and will be funded entirely through county water and sewer revenues, with no property tax dollars required.

Progress is being made on the Bowman Court sewer project, which is expected to be completed this summer. The work includes approximately 6,500 linear feet of force main extending from Bowman Court to Chigger Ridge Road along Rink Dam Road.

The total cost is approximately $2.7 million, of which $2.3 million is being funded through state grants, with the remaining balance paid through the county water and sewer fund. The pump station has already been installed, and the county is currently awaiting delivery of the generator needed to complete the work. No property tax dollars are being utilized for this project either.

“This represents important investments in Alexander County’s future,” said Larry Yoder, Chairman of the Alexander County Board of Commissioners. “Reliable water and sewer infrastructure is essential for serving our residents, supporting economic growth, improving fire protection, and preparing our communities for future needs. We are proud to be utilizing grant opportunities and water and sewer revenues whenever possible to strengthen our infrastructure while minimizing the impact on taxpayers.”

Chairman Yoder said these projects reflect Alexander County’s continued commitment to maintaining infrastructure that meets current needs while preparing for future residential and economic growth.