New overlook signs help visitors identify mountain peaks from Rocky Face Mountain Recreational Area

Visitors to Rocky Face Mountain Recreational Area can now enjoy an even better mountaintop experience thanks to newly installed mountain overlook signs that identify many of the prominent peaks visible from the park’s scenic overlooks.

The signs help visitors connect the breathtaking panoramic views with the mountains and landmarks that stretch across the western North Carolina landscape.

One overlook features a “Charlotte to Grandfather” panorama that identifies 27 landmarks and mountain peaks visible from Rocky Face. Among them are Crowders Mountain, The Pinnacle, Baker’s Mountain, Barrett’s Mountain, Little Roundtop, Hawksbill, Brown Mountain, Table Rock, Hickory Knob, Grandfather Mountain, and the highest peak east of the Mississippi River, Mount Mitchell. The sign also points out familiar local landmarks, including the Marshall Steam Station and the City of Charlotte.

A second overlook focuses on the Brushy Mountains, identifying notable peaks such as Grandfather Mountain, Beech Mountain, Flat Top Mountain, Bald Rock Mountain, Moore Mountain, Joe Mountain, Chestnut Mountain, and Horse Knob.

The signs also share interesting facts about many of the mountains, elevations, and significance to the region, allowing visitors to gain a deeper appreciation for the landscape surrounding Alexander County.

“These new signs transform a beautiful view into an educational experience,” said Parks Director Alex Starnes. “Many people recognize Grandfather Mountain or Mount Mitchell in the distance, but now they can identify dozens of peaks they may have never known were visible from Rocky Face. We hope the signs inspire visitors to learn more about the geography and natural history of our region.”

Rocky Face Mountain Recreational Area offers more than five miles of hiking trails, a natural rock-climbing wall with 60+ routes, an ADA-accessible walking track, picnic shelters, an adventure playground, and scenic overlooks. The park, a former granite quarry that opened to the public in 2012, has become one of Alexander County’s premier outdoor destinations.

For more information about Rocky Face Mountain Recreational Area, visit rockyfacepark.com or call (828) 632-1093. The park is located at 3451 Rocky Face Church Road in Hiddenite.