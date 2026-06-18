Phlote and MIIR Audio Technologies Announce Strategic Partnership

Partnership Will Unlock the Full Value of Music Catalogs Through Neuroscience-Powered Metadata

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phlote, the collaborative archive and trusted network powering 130+ artists with a new way to develop and share their sound, today announced a strategic partnership with MIIR Audio Technologies, the company pioneering song search and discovery technologies that fuse musicology, neuroscience, and engineering. Under the partnership, MIIR will process unreleased songs, stems, and beats from the Phlote catalog and supply neuroscience-based metadata on each asset — unlocking the full value of Phlote's catalog for its artists, collaborators, and commercial users.A New Layer of Intelligence for an Artist-First CatalogPhlote's catalog is unlike any music library on the market: a growing archive of unreleased original works contributed by a vetted network of producers, songwriters, and recording artists. The catalog includes full songs, stems, vocal chops, demos, drum sounds, basslines, acapellas, and instrumental loops. Until now, discovery within the catalog has relied primarily on artist profiles, tags, and traditional metadata.MIIR changes that.Using proprietary audio analysis technology, MIIR extracts and maps the "musical DNA" of every track, generating a new layer of intelligence that makes music searchable by its emotional, cognitive, and contextual characteristics. Most notably, MIIR identifies what it calls the Chill Phrase℠ — the specific moments in a song most likely to produce an emotional response in listeners.Applied across the Phlote catalog, MIIR creates a neuroscience-informed metadata layer that measures emotional impact, listener engagement, and other musical attributes at scale. This transforms every song, stem, melody, and beat into a richer, machine-readable asset, unlocking entirely new discovery, licensing, recommendation, and creative use cases across the Phlote ecosystem."Most people can think of a phrase in a song that gives them the chills. MIIR finds that Chill Phrase℠." — Roger Dumas, PhD, MIIR Audio TechnologiesWhat This Unlocks for Phlote Customers-For sync supervisors, game developers, indie content creators, wellness platforms, and AI/software developers, the partnership enables Phlote to deliver adaptive context-aware music into apps, games, and immersive content. Phlote can:-Serve tracks and stems by emotional and neurological signature — not just BPM, key, or genre.-Pinpoint a song's most impactful second, or lift the exact stem segment that carries the chills.Help artists better understand their vast catalogs and position tracks to power personalized wellness apps, playlists, and recommendation engines.Quotes from Leadership"Phlote was built so artists have an advantage — a trusted place to file, save, and share work that would otherwise sit on a hard drive. Partnering with MIIR puts a neuroscience-grade lens on every file in the archive, so the right people can find the right track for the right moment. That's how we turn our archive into income for our artists." — AJ Washington, CEO of Phlote"Phlote's catalog of unreleased songs, stems, and beats is exactly the kind of deep, original material the music industry struggles to navigate. By applying MIIR's impact-finding technology across that catalog, we're giving Phlote's customers a way to discover music by what it does to a listener — not just what it sounds like on paper." — Kevin Smith, MD, CEO of MIIR Audio TechnologiesRolloutThe first wave of MIIR-enriched Phlote metadata will be made available to select Phlote partners in the coming months, with subsequent releases expanding to the full catalog and introducing impact-based search, stem-level analysis, and integrations for sync, content creation, wellness, and music-AI customers.About PhlotePhlote (phlote.xyz) is an archive of sounds, a trusted network of collaborators, and a new way of operating that gives Phlote artists an advantage. Over 130+ artists use Phlote to find, develop, and expand their sound, contributing unreleased songs, stems, melodies, and beats to one of the most original catalogs in music.About MIIR Audio TechnologiesMIIR Audio Technologies (miiraudiotech.com) finds impact in music. Combining insights from musicology, neuroscience, and engineering, MIIR identifies the most impactful moments in songs and the most impactful songs within vast music catalogs — powering breakthroughs across health & wellness, music sourcing for film and advertising, content creation, and music AI

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.