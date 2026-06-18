Partnership training enhances Dignified Transfer support

Airmen and civilian personnel assigned to the 436th Airlift Wing participated in a condensed, hybrid protocol training course hosted by the Secretary of the Air Force (SAF) Office of Protocol and Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations (AFMAO), April 20.

The one-day course was curated to strengthen support capabilities for the dignified transfer mission and focused on aligning AFMAO’s mission of receiving fallen service members, supporting their families and facilitating distinguished visitor engagements to key protocol functions to honor and uphold the dignity of the mission. Instruction emphasized flightline procedures, distinguished visitor engagement and coordination required during large-scale dignified transfer operations.

The course brought together senior noncommissioned officers, company grade officers, field grade officers and civilians from across the installation who volunteered to support the mission. By training a broader pool of personnel, the effort establishes a roster of qualified individuals capable of assisting AFMAO with protocol responsibilities.

“Our intent was to equip more team members with the knowledge and tools needed to support the mission,” said Chief Master Sgt. Ayana Hodges, AFMAO Senior Enlisted Leader. “This training increases our overall capability and ensures we can execute with consistency and attention to detail.”

Instruction was led by members of the SAF Office of Protocol. Instructors conducted tailored curriculum to reflect Dover’s operational environment including a walkthrough of the flightline alongside operations personnel, providing real-time feedback on layout, flow and coordination.

“A huge benefit to hosting this course was having subject matter experts at the HAF level observe our environment, understand some of the challenges and various nuances of the unique mission,” said CMSgt Hodges. “That allowed for more practical solutions tailored to how we operate here at Dover.”

Throughout the course, participants were introduced to refined communication practices, standardized administrative tools and clearly defined roles for supporting distinguished visitor engagements. The training emphasized proactive coordination, ensuring personnel are prepared and aligned prior to mission execution.

Hodges noted that strengthening protocol capabilities directly contributes to AFMAO’s ability to deliver seamless operations throughout the dignified movement.

“Protocol is a critical part of how we execute this mission,” said Janeen Nicholson, AFMAO records and information specialist and former 512th AW Protocol Officer. “It ensures every interaction is handled with professionalism, respect and care.” Protocol accuracy is critical at AFMAO. For many of the fallen, the dignified transfer is the first time the family has seen their loved one since notification of death. Accuracy ensures that this moment is marked by extreme precision and grace.”

By partnering with the 436th AW and investing in targeted, hybrid training, AFMAO has enhanced its readiness and ability to execute a no-fail mission with discipline, precision and unwavering attention to detail. The training is designed for a Joint & Total Force audience to bridge specific operational gaps and ensure the Department of War executes this solemn mission with unified standards.