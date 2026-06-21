U.S., French, and Pacific Leaders Strengthen Partnerships During MARARA 26

TAHITI, French Polynesia — Rear Adm. Guillaume Pinget, commander of the French Armed Forces in French Polynesia (FAPF), Rear Adm. Suzanne Bailey, deputy commander of U.S. 3rd Fleet, and Maj. Gen. Lance Okamura, deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Pacific–Homeland Affairs, and other flag officers across the Pacific, including U.S. Coast Guard and Japanese Defense Force attended a distinguished visitor day during Exercise MARARA 26 in Tahiti, French Polynesia, June 16, 2026.

The visit provided senior military leaders an opportunity to observe the multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster response exercise and engage with participating forces and partner nations.

The day began with a tour of the Joint Force Headquarters, where exercise planners and leaders coordinated multinational response efforts throughout MARARA 26. The distinguished visitors received briefings on the exercise scenario, command and control structure, and the collaborative processes used to synchronize operations among participating nations.

Following the headquarters tour, FAPF hosted a static display showcasing equipment, technology, medical capabilities, and operational systems employed during the exercise. The display highlighted the collective readiness and interoperability of partner forces working together to strengthen regional disaster response capabilities across the Pacific.

During the event, Okamura recognized outstanding Soldiers from the 322nd Civil Affairs Brigade by presenting U.S. Army Pacific commander’s coins in recognition of their contributions to the exercise and commitment to strengthening multinational partnerships.

The distinguished visitor day concluded with an office call and gift exchange between Pinget and Okamura, reinforcing the longstanding partnership between the United States and France and their shared commitment to security, stability, and disaster response readiness throughout the Pacific region.

Exercise MARARA 26 is a French-led multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster response exercise designed to improve interoperability, strengthen partnerships, and enhance regional readiness among participating nations.