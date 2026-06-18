Slice of Intern Life: May Recap

My first month as Communications and Outreach intern is officially complete! May was very busy for the Nebraska Wheat Board- attending meetings for various boards as well as a trip to Seward to connect with 4-H youth.

Our first stop was the Nebraska Wheat Growers Association (NWGA) meeting in North Platte, NE. There, I had the opportunity to be introduced to members of the organization and learn more about the work they do. Having never attended an official board meeting before, it was interesting to see how the meeting was structured and how they collaborated to make decisions.The discussion surrounding recent legislation was what I found particularly interesting, and I look forward to learning more about how organizations like NWGA engage with public policy.

The following day, we attended the Nebraska Dry Pea and Lentil Commission meeting. I enjoyed getting acquainted with their board of directors as well. Although they may be a smaller organization, the meeting was equally engaging and informative. We heard from researchers about ongoing projects and studies, which I found especially interesting as an Agronomy minor. I enjoy learning about current agriculture research and getting to meet the people behind the projects.

We wrapped up our May and kicked off June with the Nebraska Wheat Board meeting. It was great to finally meet the board members I had spent the month communicating with over the phone and by email. Hearing their decision making process regarding the allocation of board funds gave me good insight into how they operate as an organization. As a member of Nebraska Wheat Board staff, it’s important to see firsthand how the board’s decisions directly impact our work at the office.

My favorite experience this month was presenting in Seward, NE for a 4-H Day Camp. Presenting to elementary aged students was something I had never done before, but it quickly became one of the highlights of the month. After spending time practicing my presentation and assembling a hundred small bags of wheat seeds for students to plant, it was incredibly rewarding to see them enjoy the activity while learning about wheat cultivation.

This month I also hit a few professional milestones. I produced my first e-newsletter and press release, both of which required plenty of drafts and revisions. Seeing the final products posted proudly on the NWB’s website was very satisfying. I have also enjoyed managing our social media pages, and coordinating guests for the NWB’s radio segment on KVRN which has introduced me to a host of friendly and knowledgeable people.

As I look ahead to June, my goals include prepping our social media content for the month, helping organize upcoming outreach events, and continuing to improve my professional writing skills for the e-news and press releases. I am excited to keep learning all I can and making the most of my time with the Nebraska Wheat Board.